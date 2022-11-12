Liverpool vs Southampton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool against Southampton on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to take on Southampton in an exciting Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. While the Reds haven't been overly impressive during the 2022-23 season, they head into this fixture hoping to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp's men needed a penalty shootout to overcome the challenge posed by Derby County in the Carabao Cup the last time they were out on the field. Southampton's struggles this season have cost Ralph Hasenhuttl his job as head coach, as the team has only managed one win in their last five outings. New boss Nathan Jones will be in the dugout for this one.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from U.K., U.S. and India

Liverpool vs Southampton date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Southampton Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST Venue: Anfield, Liverpool Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO and USA Network. In the United Kingdom (U.K.) the game will not be broadcast.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network fuboTV UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Hotstar

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Liverpool team news and squad Liverpool are still missing a few players. Luis Diaz is a long-term absentee with a knee injury, while Arthur Melo and Joel Matip are both out too. Diogo Jota is not expected to feature in the near future and will miss the World Cup. Naby Keita is back in training but the weekend's game will be too soon for him to make a return. James Milner has followed the concussion protocol and is set to return to the squad.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Salah, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Firmino, Nunez

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers. Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Keita, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Southampton team news and squad

Full-backs Valentino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters are unavailable for selection due to injuries. The Saints will hope to take advantage of Liverpool's injury list and fixture congestion to take points off the hosts on Saturday.

Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, S. Armstrong, Perraud; Aribo, Adams