Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 Uefa Champions League tie on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team has had mixed results this season. They have struggled in the Premier League and are eighth on the standings. Back-to-back wins in their last two games should give them the confidence to pose a danger to Madrid in front of the famous Anfield crowd.

Real Madrid are lagging behind league leaders Barcelona in La Liga but they will be confident of taking on Liverpool away from home, especially with Karim Benzema returning to lead the line. Ancelotti's team has won their last four matches in all competitions and will consider themselves favourites.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid date and kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Date: February 21, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 22)

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Champions League match on BT Sport 1 and BT app.

In the United States (US), the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid can be watched live on CBS, TUDN and Universo. It can be streamed online on Paramount+.

In India, the match can be watched on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.

Liverpool squad and team news

Darwin Nunez was forced off the field against Newcastle United due to an injury but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the forward could be available for selection against Real Madrid.

Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago remain out of action due to injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one yellow card away from a suspension in the Champions League.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Bajcetic, Fabinho, Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Van Dijk Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic Forwards Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez

Real Madrid squad and team news

Ancelotti will have Karim Benzema back in the lineup after the striker was deemed fit to travel to Anfield following his recovery from an injury.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos are out of the travelling squad due to illness. Mariano Diaz is also out of action due to an injury,

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Luis López Defenders Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vasquez, Rüdiger. Midfielders Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, D. Ceballos, Mario Martín, Arribas Forwards Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Álvaro