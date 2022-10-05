Pep Guardiola's side are undefeated in the league and Champions league this season and look to continue their spotless record against FC Copenhagen.
Man City come into the fixture with a massive 6-3 win against city rivals, Manchester United. Star summer signing, Erling Haaland, and academy product, Phil Foden, both grabbed a hat-trick each.
FC Copenhagen come into this after picking up a 1-0 win against AGF Aarhus, their first win in 5 games.
Man City vs FC Copenhagen probable lineups
Man City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
FC Copenhagen XI (4-3-3): Ryan; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Sorensen; Stamenic, Zeka, Falk; Claesson, Cornelius, Daramy
Man City vs FC Copenhagen LIVE updates
Man City's upcoming fixtures
Man City face Southampton in the league following this fixture before facing off against FC Copenhagen again in a week's time.
Guardiola's men then face a stern test against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who handed City their only loss this season in the Community Shield Cup. The Reds however are struggling for form at the moment.