Can Man City maintain their flawless run against FC Copenhagen?

Pep Guardiola's side are undefeated in the league and Champions league this season and look to continue their spotless record against FC Copenhagen.

Man City come into the fixture with a massive 6-3 win against city rivals, Manchester United. Star summer signing, Erling Haaland, and academy product, Phil Foden, both grabbed a hat-trick each.

FC Copenhagen come into this after picking up a 1-0 win against AGF Aarhus, their first win in 5 games.

Man City vs FC Copenhagen probable lineups

Man City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

FC Copenhagen XI (4-3-3): Ryan; Diks, Vavro, Khocholava, Sorensen; Stamenic, Zeka, Falk; Claesson, Cornelius, Daramy

Man City vs FC Copenhagen LIVE updates

Man City's upcoming fixtures

Man City face Southampton in the league following this fixture before facing off against FC Copenhagen again in a week's time.

Guardiola's men then face a stern test against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who handed City their only loss this season in the Community Shield Cup. The Reds however are struggling for form at the moment.