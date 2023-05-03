Liverpool vs Fulham: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Liverpool make it five straight Premier League wins against Fulham?

Liverpool host 10th-placed Fulham in another interesting Premier League encounter as the hosts hope to make it five wins out of five in the league and tighten their grip on a UEFA Europa League spot.

The Reds come into the back of an edge-of-the-seat thriller against Tottenham Hotspur, which they won 4-3 thanks to Diogo Jota's last-gasp winner.

Although Liverpool managed to grab the three points and pile further misery on Spurs, the manner in which they won the game wouldn't please manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's men raced to a 3-0 lead inside 14 minutes in the first half and should have killed the tie, but they let Spurs back into the game as the London outfit cut down their three-goal deficit. Richarlison scored the equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time and thought he had helped Spurs leave Anfield with a draw, only for Jota to break their hearts with a goal in the next minute.

At 56 points from 33 games, Klopp and Co. are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played one game less.

Fulham, meanwhile, have only themselves to blame for not sitting in one of the European spots as they have just 45 points from 33 games. They come into this game after a 2-1 loss against Manchester City at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool vs Fulham predicted lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Fulham XI (4-3-3): Leno; Tete, Diop, Adarabioyo, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha, Cairney; Wilson, Vinicius, Solomon

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds' next two Premier League games are against Brentford on Saturday, May 6, and Leicester City on May 15.