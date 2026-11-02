Liverpool plot sensational reunion as Trent Alexander-Arnold faces Real Madrid exit just 18 months after Anfield departure

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Liverpool are sensationally weighing up a move to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield following a difficult period for the defender at Real Madrid. The England international has struggled for consistent game time under Jose Mourinho, sparking rumours that a Premier League return could be on the cards as early as January.

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Liverpool consider surprise loan return

According to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, Liverpool are contemplating an audacious loan offer to bring Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield this winter. The 28-year-old has found minutes hard to come by since joining Real Madrid for a cut-price £8.5m in 2025.

He currently finds himself as Mourinho's third-choice right-back, notably being benched alongside Denzel Dumfries in favour of midfielder Federico Valverde during Madrid's recent 2-1 clash with Barcelona. While Alexander-Arnold has managed just seven appearances and a single assist this term, Chelsea have also reportedly registered an interest in the 36-cap England international. However, any temporary departure would likely require a mandatory purchase clause, with Madrid keen to turn a profit on a player whose market value has soared to £51m.

Mourinho praises Alexander-Arnold's technical quality

Despite his peripheral status at the Bernabeu, Alexander-Arnold was handed a rare opportunity in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Racing Santander. Mourinho explained that the right-back's ball-playing abilities were exactly what his side required to break down the opposition.

"I involved Trent, who hadn't played matches for a while, because I saw that his technical quality would help us get the ball out," the Portuguese tactician revealed following the match.

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Mourinho was left thoroughly impressed by the defender's application upon his return to competitive action, adding: "Despite being away from matches for a period, he delivered an excellent and balanced performance. I'm very happy, and I think the players feel that we're going through a good period."

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Real Madrid look to the future

While Marca suggests that Alexander-Arnold is not actively looking to force an exit from the Spanish capital, his long-term prospects under Mourinho remain bleak. The Spanish giants are already casting their eye over potential reinforcements, with Tottenham's Pedro Porro emerging as a key target, though they face stiff competition from Barcelona.

With the defender now 28, the Madrid hierarchy reportedly view him as having no long-term future at the club beyond January 2027. A permanent switch back to the Premier League could ultimately suit all parties, provided the financial terms meet Madrid's valuation.

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Crucial January window looms for all parties

Alexander-Arnold must now build on his impressive showing against Racing Santander to force his way into Mourinho's regular starting XI. However, with the January transfer window fast approaching, both Liverpool and Chelsea will be closely monitoring his situation. If his game time remains limited in Spain, a swift return to English football could soon materialise.