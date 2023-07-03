Transfer blow for Liverpool! Bayern Munich join the race for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram

Liverpool could face competition from Bayern Munich for the signature of Khephren Thuram, according to reports.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nice midfielder is a wanted man this summer, with Foot Mercato reporting that Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel has made Thuram his transfer priority. They claim the German giants have made contact with the player's entourage, although that is refuted by Sky Sports Germany.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Either way, it complicates the situation for Liverpool, who were previously thought to be leading the race for Thuram. The 22-year-old is highly regarded, having starred for Nice since joining as a teenager from Monaco in 2019.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The player is the son of legendary France defender Lilian and brother of forward Marcus, making his own breakthrough into the French international setup in March, winning his first cap. He can play in defensive midfield or in a box-to-box role.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for signing number three of the summer, having snared Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively.