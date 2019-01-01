Liverpool sign Adrian as replacement for departed Mignolet
Getty Images
Liverpool have completed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, following the departure of Simon Mignolet.
The 32-year-old Spaniard was available on a free transfer and Jurgen Klopp moved quickly to bring him in after Mignolet's £8.2 million ($10m) switch to Club Brugge was confirmed this morning.
Adrian's contract expired after six years at West Ham this summer, having previously spent the majority of his career in La Liga with Real Betis.
He has signed an initial two-year contract at Anfield, with the option of extending for a further year.
