Liverpool sign Adrian as replacement for departed Mignolet

The Spaniard joins on a free transfer to act as backup to Alisson following Simon Mignolet's departure to Club Brugge

have completed the signing of former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, following the departure of Simon Mignolet.

The 32-year-old Spaniard was available on a free transfer and Jurgen Klopp moved quickly to bring him in after Mignolet's £8.2 million ($10m) switch to was confirmed this morning.

Adrian's contract expired after six years at West Ham this summer, having previously spent the majority of his career in with .

He has signed an initial two-year contract at Anfield, with the option of extending for a further year.

