Liverpool seal £4m Ramsay signing with Reds' transfer business set to end after teenager's arrival

In a club-record sale for the Scottish side, the 18-year-old heads to Anfield as their final purchase of the summer

Liverpool have completed the £4 million ($5m) signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, it has been confirmed.

The Scottish defender had been courted by a number of European clubs over the past year and saw an offer for a move to Bologna knocked back during the January transfer window.

That has ultimately opened the door for a host of Premier League outfits to make their move on the highly rated 18-year-old - and it is Jurgen Klopp's Reds who have won the race for his signature in the end.

How much will Ramsay cost Liverpool?

Ramsay will cost Liverpool £6.5 million ($8m) overall, though that will be split between an initial transfer fee of £4m and £2.5m in add-ons. It will be a club record sale for Aberdeen.

What is Ramsay's Liverpool contract length?

Liverpool have announced that Ramsay has penned a five-year deal at Anfield, with those terms expected to tie him down on Merseyside through to the summer of 2027.

Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴



We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022

What has Ramsay said about joining Liverpool?

The highly-rated youngster has told the Reds' official website: “I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here.

“It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

“Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there.”

Which squad number will Ramsay take at Liverpool?

The Premier League heavyweights have announced that Ramsay will be taking their No.22 shirt.

That jersey has tended to be filled by back-up goalkeepers down the years - from Loris Karius to Chris Kirkland via Scott Carson and Simon Mignolet - but now passes to to promising full-back.

Why have Liverpool signed Ramsay?

By Neil Jones, GOAL Liverpool Correspondent

Liverpool’s squad building continues apace. Another young, British-based talent is in the building, and another vacancy is filled for Jurgen Klopp.

Finding an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold has been difficult. Joe Gomez and James Milner did it between them last season, but both would rather play in another position. Neco Williams is probably good enough to do it, but wants regular football and won’t get it at Anfield. Conor Bradley is a good prospect - and a full international with Northern Ireland - but a loan spell would be best for him at this stage.

So step forward Calvin Ramsay. Style-wise, the Scot looks to have all the right tools. Technically good, quick and athletic, and with a penchant for collecting assists with dangerous balls into the penalty area, he should develop nicely under Klopp.

With the first three months of the season jam-packed in the lead-up to the World Cup, opportunities should present themselves if he can stay fit.

He joins a crop of hugely-talented, highly-promising youngsters, just dying to take the next step. In Harvey Elliott, Kaide Gordon, Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton, Liverpool feel they have an elite group of teenagers, while you should keep an eye on the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Luke Chambers and Bobby Clark nipping up behind them.

Ramsay, then, should slot in nicely. A signing for the future, who may find himself making an impression in the short term as well.

Who is new Liverpool signing Calvin Ramsay?

Ramsay arrives as one of the most highly sought-after and rated young talents in Scottish football, having risen through the Aberdeen youth ranks to make his senior debut in 2020-21 - and then establish himself as a breakout player across last term.

His efforts across the 2021-22 season saw him play 33 games in all competitions, with one goal, as well as picking up valuable European minutes under his belt with the Europa Conference League.

Rewind ⏪ Calvin Ramsay 🔥 🔴⚪️



If you enjoyed yesterday’s @AberdeenFC Youth Academy ‘Goal of the Season’ video, here’s a look back at the previous winner’s left foot strike! 🚀 #Develop ➡️ #Inspire ➡️ #Reward pic.twitter.com/4UswG3UYTa — Aberdeen FC Youth Academy (@AberdeenFCYouth) December 30, 2021

His form in domestic competition impressed despite an otherwise dismal season for Aberdeen, and he capped it off by being named the SFWA Young Player of the Year.

How will Liverpool use new signing Ramsay?

Quite how much game time Ramsay will see at Anfield during his first season remains to be determined, as the teenager has been brought in to provide support behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With Alexander-Arnold aiming to cement a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions plans for the end of the year, chances for Ramsay may come at a premium.

But Ramsey could well enjoy extended cup runs, with the likely heavy congestion of Liverpool's season sure to provide opportunities for him to flourish on the right flank.

Will Liverpool make any more summer signings?

Despite the majority of their rivals gearing up for a busy transfer period, Liverpool are set to conclude their business with the capture of Ramsay, following the prior arrivals of Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez.

The former arrives from Fulham to help reinforce the Reds' midfield, following a superb season at Craven Cottage, while the latter Uruguay international comes from Benfica to add another potent option in attack to Klopp's arsenal.

It does mean however that Liverpool will now be forced to wait until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup to bring in further reinforcements, with a midfield option - such as England's Jude Bellingham - likely to be a major target next year.

There may be movement on the departures front, though - most notably with Sadio Mane's move to Bayern Munich - while further funds could be raised from an unexpected source.

Article continues below

Nottingham Forest are looking to sign Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for £17m ($21m), which would mean Liverpool get a £1.7m windfall from their sell-on clause.

He has held talks with the Reds and is open to the move, but fellow Premier League new boys Fulham are also keen.

Further reading