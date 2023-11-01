Watch out Liverpool! Real Madrid sneak up to rival the Reds in transfer pursuit of Sporting's Goncalo Inacio

Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in the January transfer window.

Real enter race to sign Inacio

Liverpool one of the contenders to sign him

Has a €60m release clause

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool have identified the 22-year-old defender as a long-term replacement for the ageing defensive duo of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk and are planning to launch a bid to sign him in January. But, according to AS, they face competition from Real Madrid, who are looking to solidify their backline in the upcoming transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report further claims that the Portuguese giants have no plans to sell their star played in the middle of the season and the only way a club can get him in January is if they are willing to pay his €60 million (£52m/$63m) release clause.

WHAT NEXT? The Portugal international will be next seen in action for his club when they take on Estrela Amadora in the Primeira Liga on Sunday.