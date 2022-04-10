'Epic bout!' - Liverpool's intense draw with Man City like a classic boxing match, says Klopp

Manchester City preserved their status as Premier League title frontrunners despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in an enthralling encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Citizens seized the lead twice, through Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane netting the response for the Reds.

Raheem Sterling looked to have put the hosts back on top after the hour mark, only for his finish to be ruled out through VAR, but with the shares spoiled, it is Pep Guardiola's side who keep their noses in front of Jurgen Klopp's team at the summit.

What has been said?

"It was like a boxing fight, an epic bout," Klopp told NBC. "If you put out your arms for a second, then you get a message knock, and that's what happened to both teams.

"I really think we're a step further than we were a year or so ago in possession. That's what we have to do in these games. It's really difficult because they defend really well, but it's possible to give them struggles, and that's what we did.

"I would have liked to do it a little bit more, but the intensity was crazy."

Liverpool stop Man City streak

1 - This game was the first time Manchester City had scored first and not gone on to win in the Premier League this season; they had won all 22 games when scoring first before today. Truce. pic.twitter.com/Jvnua3kyRx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 10, 2022

The bigger picture

Manchester City will ultimately live with the result as it kept them top of the table, but they nonetheless will leave knowing they could have done better at home, having wasted a couple of key opportunities and getting a would-be Raheem Sterling goal ruled out by VAR.

"It was hard," said Kevin De Bruyne, the scorer of Manchester City's opener, to Sky Sports. "To be fair I think we played excellent. The way we played was very good and we should score more. It is what it is. It was a great game.

Article continues below

"I think it should [be more before half-time] but we were still winning. The way the second half started is the disappointment. I think we played great and created enough chances to win the game."

It was a tight match, though, with the expected goals between the sides nearly even.

More to come...