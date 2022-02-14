Liverpool boss Klopp & Adelaide's Cavallo shortlisted for LGBT awards

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Adelaide United left-back Josh Cavallo are among the headline football nominees for the 2022 British LGBT Awards.

The duo headline a raft of names from across the game, with USWNT international Megan Rapinoe and England duo Beth Mead and Demi Stokes also feted across this year's slate.

The awards ceremony will be held on June 24, with members of the public invited to vote before then for the winners across multiple categories.

Why is Klopp nominated?

While the Reds boss is not in the running for the main prize of Sports Personality, he is nominated for Celebrity Ally, which honours those figures in the public eye who seek to champion LGBT causes.

Klopp has been recognised for his work in aiming to prevent homophobic chanting from Liverpool supporters, urging fans to refrain from such actions in the wake of an incident involving Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour at Norwich in August.

In addition, he prominently supported Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign again and spoke out about the experiences of allyship during the Premier League's round table dedicated to the cause.

Cavallo heads quartet of main football nominees

Elsewhere, Adelaide left-side option Cavallo is nominated for the central Sports Personality award after he came out as gay in October, becoming the first current professional top-flight footballer to do so.

The Australia youth international joined the Coopers Stadium outfit from Western United in February last year on a short-term deal before signing a new two-year contract.

He is joined in the main category by OL Reign winger Rapinoe, Arsenal forward Mead and Manchester City left-back Stokes.

Who else has been nominated?

Outside of football, the remaining nominees for the central honour are drawn heavily from those involved with last year's rearranged Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics - or those unable to compete.

Diver Tom Daley, weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, skateboarder Alana Smith and paracanoeist Emma Wiggs are all listed, as are runner Caster Semenya, who was not permitted to defend her title in controversial circumstances.

Former hurdles star Colin Jackson rounds out the main list, while Lewis Hamilton is nominated alongside Klopp for Celebrity Ally.

