Liverpool to raid Crystal Palace for Cheick Doucoure as Wataru Endo flies in for medical ahead of completing £16m move

Liverpool are preparing a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as Wataru Endo undergoes his medical to complete his transfer to Anfield.

Liverpool closing in on Endo signing

Reds also preparing move for Doucoure

Club missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool agreed a £16 million ($21m) deal to sign Endo from Stuttgart after failing to sign either of Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia this summer. The Japan international has flown into England and is currently undergoing his medical.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Liverpool are also said to be preparing a bid for Mali international Doucoure, but no bid has been tabled as of yet, states The Guardian.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have also been linked with launching a bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who has been heavily connected with Manchester United all summer yet still remains in Florence. In addition, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is also an option.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The club will want to add significantly more quality to the midfield before the end of the window, given the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and the failure to sign Caicedo and Lavia. It wouldn't be a tremendous surprise to see Liverpool sign several midfielders before the window shuts on September 1.