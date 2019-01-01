Live Scores
Liverpool confirm £19m sale of Solanke to Bournemouth

The striker will see his time at Anfield come to an end with a move to the south coast

Liverpool have confirmed the sale of striker Dominic Solanke to Bournemouth.

Goal had earlier revealed how Solanke was closing on a Liverpool exit, with Brighton having been keen on a deal, with another team also working to secure his signature.

It now appears Eddie Howe's Bournemouth was that club and eventually won the race to his signature for a fee reported to be in the region of £19m.

