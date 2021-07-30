Liverpool confirm new long-term deal for Alexander-Arnold

The full-back will remain with his boyhood club on a deal that runs through 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new contract with Liverpool, the club announced.

The defender's new deal will run through 2025, keeping him at his boyhood club for the foreseeable future.

Alexander-Arnold has made a total of 179 appearances for Liverpool so far after emerging from the club's academy system.

What was said?

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

“I'm honoured to be given the opportunity and to be shown the trust in the club to be given an extension, so it was a no-brainer for me,” Alexander-Arnold told Liverpoolfc.com.

“The state the club is in and where I'm at in my career is always a good option for me. To extend and make sure I'm here longer is always a good thing. I'm made up.

“It's the only club I've ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family.

“It's a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here. To be given the trust, like I said before, by the club and the staff is an amazing feeling.”

“It’s not too often [I think about it] but I think I've achieved so much, I've achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would,” he continued.

“I live the dream every day really. Being able to represent the club and to be in and around names and players, and obviously managers and staff, that are world class every day is a privilege for me and I'm very fortunate to be in the position I am.”

Alexander-Arnold's career so far

The 22-year-old defender originally made his first-team debut back in a Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham and has gone on to become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's system in the years since.

Having emerged as one of the best attacking full-backs in world football, Alexander-Arnold has collected Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals while earning a nomination for the 2019 Ballon d'Or.

Internationally, Alexander-Arnold has earned 13 England caps and was set to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros this summer before being ruled out due to injury.

