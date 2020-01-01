UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Chelsea, Manchester City and more in UWCL Round of 32 action

Atletico inching closer to extend their lead
The Spanish side have put Servette on their backfoot for the entire second half so far.
Atletico not giving much for Servette to work off to get back into the match.
12 minutes to go until the final whistle
Joelle Smits' goal against Barcelona
The 20-year-old Dutch striker scored PSV's first ever UWCL goal today against Barcelona. It went something like this:
Daar is dan toch de treffer voor @PSV! @joellesmits maakt er 1-4 van.
Deyna Castellanos puts Atleti ahead with a superb finish
Ludmila da Silva crosses a strong ball into the box where Deyna Castellanos volleys it through the Servette's keepers legs to get her first UWCL goal. Atleti lead Servette 3-2 in the 55th minute.
The Venezuelan striker has one assist and one goal on her European debut.
Hola 👋🏻 @UWCL , mucho gusto, por fin nos conocemos. Has sido mi sueño desde niña 👸 👑
Hi 👋🏻 @UWCL - nice to meet you, we finally meet in person. You have been a dream of mine since I was a little girl growing up in Maracay, Venezuela🇻🇪 👸 👑 @AtletiFemenino #AupaAtleti
Atletico equalise one minute into the second half 😱😱
Ludmila da Silva has a brace that sees Atleti levelled with Servette 2-2. Deyna Castellanos gets her first UWCL assist in the books.
The Spanish side picked up right where they left off in the first half.
⏱ 47' | #ServetteAtleti 2⃣-2⃣
🔥 𝗘𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗼 🔥
¡G⚽⚽⚽⚽L de @ALudmilaSilva ❗❕❗
Servette up at the break
And we're down to out final 45 minutes of today's UWCL action.
Servette 2-1 Atetico Madrid
Atleti dominated the last ten minutes of the first half and nearly got an equaliser, but the Swiss defence did well to see out their advantage until the break.
This second half should be good. 🍿🍿🍿
FINAL: St. Polten 2-0 Zurich
The Austrian side keep their two goal advantage at home over the Swiss thanks to goals by Mateja Zver and Stefanie Enzinger.
The second leg will be played in Zurich on December 17...yes, there will be a live blog on Goal.
Off the crossbar!! 😰
Ateltico Madrid continue to attack the Servette goal looking for an equaliser. A shot from Alia Guagni bangs off the bottom of the crossbar and out of the goal.
The Servette defense managed to keep out all the Atleti shots in the box following this play.
⏱ 43' | #ServetteAtleti 2⃣-1⃣
💥 ¡Al larguero @AliaGuagni!
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti
Atletico Madrid fighting to get back into the game 🍿🍿🍿
Amanda Sampedro forces a brilliant save from the Servette keeper to tip the Spanish striker's header over the crossbar.
What a match to close the day of the UWCL round of 32!
Servette take the lead...again!
Alyssa Lagonia slots home a penalty against Pauline Peyraud Magnin after the french keeper fouled a player inside the box.
31'| #ServetteAtleti 2⃣-1⃣
OUUIIII LAGONIA ! 🔥
Elle prend à contre-pied Peyraud-Magnin ! 2-1 💪
St. Polten doubles their lead within four minutes 😮
Mateja Zver made sure not to be the lowest scoring match of the day and doubles St. Polten's lead just four minutes after her side opened the scoring.
13 minutes left to go in the match, will there be more??
St. Polten takes the lead in Austria
Stefanie Enzinger breaks the deadlock to put her side ahead of Zurich.
St. Polten had been knocking on the door all match and they finally broke through. The Austrian side has tallied 11 shots on target to Zurich's two.
FINAL: PSV 1-4 Barcelona
The Catalans take a three goal advantage back to Barcelona where PSV will visit next week for the second leg.
Goals by: Jenni Hermoso, Mandy van den Berg (og), Asisat Oshoala and Joelle Smits
⏰ Finaaal!
💪 @PSV - @FCBfemeni (1-4)
Atletico equalise just three minutes later 🍿
Ludmila da Silva takes on the keeper and fires wide of the goal, but a Servette defender puts the ball into her own net with her shoulder after trying to clear the ball.
Atleti levels the scoreline 21 minutes into the match.
⏱ 20' | #ServetteAtleti 1⃣-1⃣
¡EMPAAATE!
¡G⚽L! ¡G⚽L! ¡G⚽L!
🙌 @ALudmilaSilva 🙌
Servette take the lead over Atleti 😱
Paula Serrano pokes her side in the lead in the 19th minute with Servette's first shot on goal.
18'| #ServetteAtleti 1️⃣-0️⃣
GOAAAAAAAAAALLLL DE SERRANOOOO 😎🔥
Les Grenat ouvrent le score ! 😍
PSV get one back in the final minute
Joelle Smits gets a consolation goal for PSV in the 89th minute.
Doelpunt PSV Vrouwen!
Smits scoort het eerste doelpunt voor PSV Vrouwen in de #UWCL
St. Polten vs Zurich the first match of the day to remain goalless
The match in Austria is still goalless with 30 minutes to go, will this be the first draw of the day?
The lowest score we've had today is 2-0....but there's still a lot of time to go until that final whistle 🤔
Lieke Martens scores a superb volley in her home country 🇳🇱
Barcelona extend their lead to four in the 75th minute through Dutch striker, Lieke Martens, assisted by Caroline Graham Hansen.
⏰ Min 74: GOOOOOOL DEL BARÇAAAA!! Gran definició de Lieke Martens per marcar el quart gol del @FCBfemeni (0-4)
KO: Servette vs Atletico Madrid
The final UWCL match of the day kicks off in Geneva where Servette host Atletico Madrid in their round of 32 debut.
⏱ 1' | #ServetteAtleti 0⃣-0⃣
💨¡Comieeeeenza el partido en el Stade de Genève!😃
👊 ¡VAMOS, ATLETI! 👊
Oshoala extends Barcelona's lead
Asisat Oshoala finishes a Marta Torrejon cross to triple Barcelona's lead in the Netherlands.
The Dutch side trail by three with 20 minutes left in the match.
⏰ Min 45: GOOOOOOL DEL BARÇAAAA!! Oshoala aprofita una excel·lent passada de Torrejón per marcar el tercer gol (0-3)
FINAL: Goteborg 2-1 Manchester City
Goteborg failed to cling on to their advantage and fell to City in Sweden giving away two crucial away goals.
The Swedish side proved to be anything but the underdogs everyone put them out to be.
Sam Mewis and Georgia Stanway made sure City flew back to England with an advantage over Goteborg.
FULL-TIME | That'll do nicely! 👏
We'll have the second leg next Wednesday LIVE on CITY+
Though falling to Chelsea in the first leg, Benfica are a remarkable team
"The Portuguese giants only debuted their women's team in 2018 but they are already in the knockout rounds of Europe's premier competition."
FINAL: Benfica 0-5 Chelsea
Emma Hayes' side marked their return to European competition with a bang.
Chelsea put five past UWCL debutants. Benfica saw out the last 15 minutes of the match being a player down, but the portuguese held off the English champions well.
Full-time here in Lisbon and what a start to the #UWCL! 🤩
Sam Mewis puts City in the lead 🔵
Manchester City come back from being a goal down and Sam Mewis puts her side ahead in the 75th minute on her UWCL debut.
GET INNNNNNN!!
Servette's line-up against Atletico Madrid
Here is how the Swiss side line-up to face Atleti in their round of 32 debut:
𝗟𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 choisi par Éric Sévérac pour affronter l'@AtletiFemenino ⚔️
🗣 𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙕 𝙎𝙀𝙍𝙑𝙀𝙏𝙏𝙀
Line-ups out for Servette FC Chenois vs Atletico Madrid
The Spanish line-up with a 4-4-2 and Deyna Castellanos gets her UWCL debut leading the attack with Ludmila da Silva.
🏧👥 ALINEACIÓN
💪 ¡Estas son las 1⃣1⃣ rojiblancas que defenderán hoy nuestra camiseta! 👇
‼❕‼ 𝙰𝚃-𝙻𝙴-𝚃𝙸 ‼❕‼
🔴⚪#AúpaAtleti
Holmgaard triples the lead 🔥
Barcelona with a comfortable lead in Eindhoven
PSV defender, Mandy van den Berg, scores an owngoal to give Barcelona a two-goal lead at the break. There's still another half to go!
PSV Vrouwen gaat rusten bij een 0-2 achterstand..
Keep fighting girls ⚔️
Fortuna double their lead!
England gets the fifth of the match 🏴
Beth England finds herself in front of goal and slots it over the Portuguese keeper to extend Chelsea's advantage to five.
Ohhhh, Bethany England! ⚽️
🔴 0-5 🔵 [54']
KO: St. Polten vs Zurich
The 11th match of the day is off!
St Polten host Zurich in Switzerland
Fortuna lead Pomurje in Slovenia
Fortuna leads 1-0 at half-time through Machaela George.
Fun fact: Fortuna reached the UWCL final in 2003, but lost to Umea over two legs.
Pernille Harder heads home before the break
Chelsea come into the second-half with a four-goal advantage after Pernille Harder buried the Blues' fourth goal in the 45th minute.
Wow, what a half! 🔥
The Blues are ahead at the break! 😁
FINAL: Juventus 2-3 Lyon
The Italians fall to a last minute Lyon goal. It's going to be tough for the Allianz Stadium to top their first UWCL match.
Lyon will host Juventus next week and Rita Guarino's team will need to do a lot more than today to kick out the seven time champions.
FT |⏱ | Lyon claim first leg advantage, but there is still a second fixture to be played. #JuveOL (2-3)
Glasgow fall to Sparta Praha
Spart Praha hold on to their 2-1 win in the Czech Republic. Glasgow will look to build from this match to get something out of the second leg next week at home.
FULL TIME | City fought back in the second half with Sharon Wojcik but Sparta held on to take the lead going into the second leg next week.
Lyon take the lead in the last minute 😳
Melvine Malard continues to shine after coming on for Nikita Parris.
The French striker assisted Saki Kumagai to put Lyon in the lead for the first time in the match. Juventus trail 2-3.
88' GGGGOOOOOAAAALLLLL ! @MelvineMalard est à la réception d'un ballon donné dans la surface italienne. Dos au but, elle remise vers Saki Kumagai qui frappe et trouve les filets adverses !
2-3 #JuveOL
Manchester City equalises
Georgia Stanway gets Manchester City back in the match just before half-time. Off the post and into the back of the net and City are levelled in Sweden.
THERE IT IS!!!
Wolfsburg gets a fifth 🖐️🏽
German defender, Felicitas Rauch, extends Wolfsburg's advantage to five in the 77th minute.
77' JAAAAAA!!! Felicitas Rauch macht das 5:0!
Barcelona take the lead over the Dutch
No one else but Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer, Jenni Hermoso, opens the scoring in the fourth minute of the match.
⏰ Min 4: GOOOL DE JENNI HERMOSO!!!!!! Rematada del cap dins l'àrea després d'una centrada de Marta Torrejón (0-1)
Chelsea are on 🔥🔥🔥
Fran Kirby triples the lead with a brilliant far post finish and gets her second of the game.
The portuguese team are struggling to keep up with the tempo and the Londonders are looking relentless.
SUPER. FRAN. KIRBY! ⚽️
🔥 @FranKirby 🔥
🔴 0-3 🔵 [32']
Chelsea double their lead!
Millie Bright heads home a Guro Reiten free kick. The Portuguese team made the mistake of leaving the centre-back open at the back post.
GOAL NO.2!! 🤩
🔴 0-2 🔵 [29']
PSV vs Barcelona KO
The match us underway in Eindhoven where the round of 32 debuntans host Barcelona.
This is how the Catalans line-up:
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL
👌 By @stanleytools
Lyon equalise 😱
Melvine Malard came on for Nikita Parris in the 57th minute and levelled the score just 10 minutes later. A promising young striker for Lyon and France.
67' GGGGOOOOAAAALLLL ! @keishaballa tente de trouver @janicecayman qui manque son contrôle. @MelvineMalard s'arrache et file au but pour venir tromper la gardienne turinoise !
2-2 #JuveOL
Pomurje vs Fortuna KO
The match in Slovenia was scheduled originally to KO at 12:00 GMT, but was postponed due to snow.
It's still goalless between Pomurje and Fortuna 15 minutes into the match.
Wolfsburg get another
Wolfsburg now lead Spartak Subotica comfortably by four goals after Zsanett Jakabfi gets her second of the match.
55' TOOOOOOOR!!!! Zsanett Jakabfi macht das 4:0!! 😍
Goteborg takes the lead in Sweden
Manchester City trail the Swedish champions 1-0 in just three minutes through Vilde Boe Risa.
Goteborg came into this match as the underdogs after losing key players at the end of their season, but are proving just what a strong side they are even without big names.
Kirby puts Chelsea in front just two minutes in!
Chelsea stamp their UWCL ambitions.
Fran Kirby tucks away a Pernille Harder cross into the box after finishing herself in front of an open net. The UWCL debutants concede two minutes into the match.
GOOOOALLLL! 😍
Yes, @FranKirby! 💪
🔵 1-0 🔴 [1']
Glasgow City clawing back into the match
Sharon Wojcik puts Glasgow back in the game six minutes into the second half. This could get interesting...
51 | GOAL FOR GLASGOW CITY!!!!!!!!! The perfect start to the second half! Colvill gets the ball on the edge of the box and lays it into the path of Wojcik who fires the ball into the top corner!
SPA 2-1 CITY
KO in two more matches
SL Benfica vs Chelsea and Göteborg vs Manchester City are off!
Chelsea is back in the competition after missing out last year and City are looking to better their poor UWCL runs in the past couple of years.
COME ON CHELSEA! 👊
Chelsea line-up is out!
Emma Hayes' awaited return to the UWCL is finally here and Chelsea first face SF Benfica in their fight for the only trophy missing in their cabinet.
Sam Kerr will have to wair for her Champions League debut as Hayes has chosen Beth England, Fran Kirby and Pernille Harder to lead the attack. KO at 15:00 GMT.
#UWCL team news is in! 🔢
Here's the Chelsea team to take on Benfica! 👊
Half-time break
Glasgow City concede another
Anna Dlaskova extends Sparta Praha advantage with a curling effort from the top of the box.
The hosts are comfortably ahead of the Scottish team at half time.
Juventus in the lead again!
Kadeisha Buchanan fails to deal with Lina Hurtig's low cross across the goal and the Lyon defender deflects the ball into the back of her own net.
Juventus back in the lead in the 38th minute
37' |⚽️| GOALLLL!!! WE ARE BACK IN FRONT! ⚪️⚫️
Buchanan turns the ball into her own net. Keep going, girls! #JuveOL (2-1)
Janssen secures a three goal advantage just before half time
Dominique Janssen scores a stunning free kick at the half hour mark to extend Wolsburg's advantage to three.
33' WAHNSINN!!! @Dominiquejansse hämmert einen Freistoß in den Winkel!
Sparta Praha take the advantage just before half time
Lucie Martinkova puts Sparta Praha in the advantage over Glasgow City in the 34th minute.
34 | Goal for Sparta Praha. The ball hits the crossbar and City can't clear as the ball squirms over the line.
SPA 1-0 CITY
Lyon level the score!
Wendie Renard buries a penalty kick past the Italian keeper to level the scoring.
Barbara Bonansea fouled Amel Majri at the top of the box to give away the penalty.
Juventus 1-1 Lyon with ten minutes left in the first half.
30' GGGOOOOAAAALLLLL ! Le penalty est transformé par notre capitaine @WRenard !
1-1 #JuveOL
Lyon getting closer and closer to equalise
The French giants are dominating the match looking to level the score in Turin.
Juventus are holding off Lyon firmly and are occasionally breaking through on the attack, but are still with a goal advantage 30 minutes into the first half.
This is the first time Lyon have been trailing at this point in the competiton.
Juventus take the lead over UWCL champions!
Lina Hurtig heads home a perfect Barbara Bonansea cross, beating Ellie Carpenter at the back post to open the scoring.
Juventus are up 1-0 in the 16th minute
15' |⚽️ | GOOOALLLLL!! Hurtig turns @barbarabonansea's cross into the back of the net! ⭐️🙌
Oberdorf doubles Wolfsburg's lead over Spartak Subotica
Lena Oberdorf doubles her side's advantage after burying Wolfsburg's second of the day.
Wolfsburg are 2-0 up in the opening ten minutes of the match, might be a long day for the Serbians.
Wolsburg takes the lead five minutes in!
Zsanett Jakabfi puts one past the Serbian keeper to put Wolfsburg ahead, 1-0 to the Germans!
Kick off!
Glasgow City face Sparta Praha
The Scottish side scrapped through penalties to reach the round of 32 and now face Sparta Praha. This is the third fixture that kicks off at 14:00 GMT.
They face Sparta Praha in Czech Republic with this squad:
🆕 | TEAM NEWS
🔶 Scott Booth has named his side to face Sparta Praha in Chomutov in the first leg of the UWCL!
🔶Kick off in 45 minutes, follow all the action on Twitter
VfL Wolfsburg line up to take on Spartak Subotica
Wolfsburg are looking to better their last UWCL run which saw the Germans fall 1-3 to Lyon in the final back in August. The Frauen Bundesliga champions are looking for a result in Serbia against Spartak Subotica with this team:
Die Startaufstellung der Wölfinnen gegen den @zfkspartak! 🙏
Lyon's line up to face Juventus
The seven time UWCL champions are back in the competition after lifting their fifth successive trophy earlier this year. Their first hurdle to defend their title is Rita Guarino and her unbeaten Juventus side.
Lyon line up in their classic 4-3-3 formation with Nikita Parris, Delphine cascarino and Amel Majri leading the attack. KO in ten minutes.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour ce 16ème de finale aller face à la @JuventusFCWomen ! 👊🔴🔵
Line-ups for Juventus vs Lyon are out!
Teams are out for the biggest match of the hour that kicks off in 15 minutes. Three time Italian champions to take on Lyon, the seven time UWCL champions, can we see an upset?
The Allianz stadium hosts it's first Women's Champions League and is set to host the 2022 final. Here is how the Italian side lines up:
📝 ⚪️⚫️𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙐𝙋 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙇𝙔𝙊𝙉 ⭐️
Kharkiv edge BIIK-Kazygurt
The closest match of the day so far was in Ukraine where Kharkiv managed a 2-1 over BIIK-Kazygurt. Kharkiv took the advantage in the 30th minute and saw out the first half without conceding, but the Kazakhstani team came out to fight in the second half. The visitors managed to level the match 15 minutes into the second half through defender, Brenna Connell. The match only stayed levelled for only another nine minutes before Kharkiv sealed the win.
LSK Kvinner grabs the second win of the day over Minsk
FC Rosengard gets the first Round of 32 win over Lanchkhuti
The Swedish dominated UWCL debutants to a 7-0 win in Tbilisi, Georgia. Rosengard were up 6-0 by half-time and the Georgian team held off well in the second half, though managing 0 shots on goal for the full match. Rosengard finished with 58 total attempts on goal, 28 on target.
🌟👏🏻 #viärFCR #UWCL