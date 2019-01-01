PSG had late Gueye bid rejected
Everton turned down a last-gasp bid from Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to BBC Sport.
The Segenal international handed in a transfer request in an effort to move to the French capital.
An offer of £26.2 million [€30m/$34m] was submitted late on deadline day but was knocked back by the Merseysiders.
PSG had previously failed with a bid of £21.5m on Thursday.
Everton, Southampton blocked in Augustin bid
RB Leipzig turned down approaches from the likes of Everton and Southampton for striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to The Sun.
West Ham were also thought to be interested but eventually turned their attention to Michy Batshuayi, who they also failed to sign.
The Bundesliga side view the 21-year-old as being key to their attempts to qualify for the Champions League, hence his retention.
Spurs young gun nearing Australian move
Tottenham striker Shayon Harrison is close to sealing a loan move to A-League side Melbourne City.
The Sydney Morning Herald reports the 21-year-old attacker, who has played just one senior game for Spurs, will join the Australian club once he receives visa clearance.
Melbourne City is also the home of Aston Villa defender Ritchie De Laet with the club managed by former Manchester United youth coach Warren Joyce.
Harrison spent last season on loan in League One with Southend United but failed to strike across 13 appearances.
Crystal Palace sign Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea
Crystal Palace have struck a deadline-day coup as the Eagles snapped up Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal until the end of the season.
The striker had been looking for a way out of his failed loan at Valencia, with Chelsea even talking to rivals Tottenham over a potential deal.
Batshuayi will remain in London, but will do so with Crystal Palace, rather than Spurs, as he looks to revive his career in the Premier League.
Perisic was conned by Arsenal transfer offer - Spalletti
Inter boss Luciano Spalletti insists Ivan Perisic was conned and that the club have to get him back on track after the midfielder had his head turned by interest from Arsenal in the January transfer window.
Reports had claimed the Serie A club rejected a loan offer for the Croatia international which included an option of a permanent deal for €40 million (£35m/$46m) in the summer, although Inter director Piero Ausilio revealed they had received no suitable offers.
And Spalletti has now claimed it was "not a true offer" and that his player was "conned."
Fulham sign Markovic from Liverpool
Fulham have announced the signing of Lazar Markovic on a free transfer from Liverpool until the end of the season.
The winger will join the London club on a free transfer on a contract that is through the end of the season.
A Fulham club statement read: "Fulham received very good recommendations from Aleksandar Mitrović regarding the player."
Acosta to PSG fell apart due to $2 million difference
The Ligue 1 side offered to make up the amount in incentives
Luciano Acosta's transfer from D.C. United to Paris-Saint Germain fell through due to a difference of $2 million (£1.53m), according to the Washington Post.
D.C. thought they would receive $10m (£7.63m) for Acosta and were prepared to sell, but PSG offered $7m (£5.34m) and were later willing to raise it to $8m (£6.1m), and offered $2m (£1.53m) more in incentives.
When D.C. refused, PSG walked away, leaving Acosta upset the deal fell apart.
