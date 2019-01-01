Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to battle PSG for Sancho

Man Utd to battle PSG for Sancho
The English teenager could be sold for well over £100m
Manchester United are set to battle PSG for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.
The 18-year-old has had a breakout season with the Bundesliga leaders, and his value is thought to now be well north of £100 million ($132m).
Dortmund do not want to sell Sancho, whose contract runs through 2022, but they could be tested by several massive bids this summer.
Madrid will offer Bale in deal to land Eriksen
The Blancos are hoping Tottenham will be keen on bringing the Wales star back
Real Madrid are prepared to offer Gareth Bale to Tottenham in a deal to land Christian Eriksen, the Mirror reports.
Madrid are ready to offload Bale this summer after a disappointing season and are hoping Tottenham could be open to bringing their former star back.
With Eriksen's contract expiring after next season and the Danish star not close to renewing, Madrid believe they can secure one of their long-term targets in the summer.
Man City to give Bernardo new six-year deal
Manchester City are set to offer Bernardo Silva a new six-year contract, according to The Sun.
The 24-year-old has been vital for City this season and is drawing interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona due to his strong campaign.
In order to keep the Portugal international around long term, City will offer to nearly double his current £100,000-per-week wages.
Man City target Thiago move
Manchester City are planning a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, the Mirror claims.
Pep Guardiola managed the 27-year-old at Bayern and is a longtime admirer of the Spain international.
Guardiola views Alcantara as a possible long-term replacement for Fernandinho in the centre of City's midfield.
FIFA could end Chelsea's pursuit of Zidane
FIFA could end Chelsea's pursuit of Zinedine Zidane if they don't allow the Blues to buy players while they appeal their transfer ban, The Sun reports.
Chelsea were recently handed a two-window transfer ban, but they were planning on handing Zidane £200 million ($264m) to spend this summer if he were to take over at Stamford Bridge.
But FIFA could rule that Chelsea aren't able to spend this summer while they appeal, which would end their hopes of landing Zidane as manager.