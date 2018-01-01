Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target January sale for Pogba

AC Milan remain interested in signing Cesc Fabregas but Chelsea won't budge in their £10.8million (€12million) valuation of the midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

Milan are only prepared to pay in the region of £7.1million (€8million) for the 31-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Fabregas has been limited to eight starts for Chelsea this season, with just one of those coming in the Premier League.