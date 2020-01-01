Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona set €80m asking price for Coutinho

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty Images

Atletico leading race for Barca's Rakitic

2020-04-04T03:40:57Z

Atletico Madrid has emerged as favourites to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Spanish capital club will only have to part with £17 million to sign the 31-year-old, according to Daily Mail.

Rakitic hasn't managed to nail down a regular first team spot at Camp Nou since the arrival of Frenkie de Jong.

Juventus eyeing move for Icardi

2020-04-04T00:55:26Z

Juventus are looking to complete a move for Mauro Icardi, reports Calciomercato.

The striker is currently starring on loan at PSG but the Ligue 1 side may not take up a purchase option, which would see Icardi return to Inter.

Juve are considering an outright purchase of Icardi, a purchase with Miralem Pjanic or Mattia De Sciglio as a makeweight, or a loan move.

Getty

Real Madrid to turn down any Varane bids from Man City

2020-04-04T00:10:24Z

Real Madrid are ready to turn down any bids from Manchester City for centre-back Raphael Varane, according to Defensa Central.

City are in the market for a defender, with John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi failing to solidify a place next to Aymeric Laporte in central defence.

However, Madrid have no intention of selling their World Cup-winning defender at any price.

 

Barcelona set €80m asking price for Coutinho

2020-04-03T22:55:23Z

The Blaugrana are ready to accept a financial loss on the Brazilian

Barcelona have set an asking price of ​€80 million (£70m/$86m) for midfielder Philippe Coutinho this summer, reports the Evening Standard.

The 27-year-old has been on loan at Bayern Munich this season, but the Bavarians are unwilling to meet the €120m (£106m/$130m) clause to make Coutinho's deal permanent.

Looking to raise funds for other purchases, Barca have accepted that they will have to lower their asking price in order to sell Coutinho.

Everton boss Ancelotti chasing Bale and James

2020-04-03T22:45:06Z

Real Madrid duo Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez are on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton wish list, according to Marca.

Ancelotti managed both players during his time in charge of Madrid and is hoping to lure the out-of-favour pair to join his project on Merseyside.

The Italian is aware that the duo will be difficult to land but is hoping that if he convinces one player, the other will follow.

Real Madrid chasing Lille star Soumare

2020-04-03T22:33:36Z

Real Madrid are looking to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare, reports Le10Sport.

The 21-year-old nearly joined Newcastle in January but the move did not materialise. Though the Magpies are still keen on Soumare, they now have major competition.

Manchester United and Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Soumare.

Getty Images

Williams causes Man Utd to scrap left-back search

2020-04-03T22:11:03Z

Manchester United will not pursue a new left-back on the transfer market after the emergence of Brandon Williams, claims The Sun.

The 19-year-old has made a big impression in his first season with the senior team, having developed through United's academy.

Williams signed a contract extension through 2022 just before Christmas.