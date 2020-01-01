Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal

Roma closing in on Juve's De Sciglio
AS Roma are going to sign also Mattia De Sciglio from Juventus after Kumbulla. Deal completed between Juve and Roma per De Sciglio, now Roma are in talks with his agents to agree also personal terms. Dzeko is still the first target as Juve striker. 🔴 @DiMarzio @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020
Aubameyang's new Arsenal contract worth £55m
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has re-signed with Arsenal on a three-year deal that could be worth up to £55 million ($70m) should he see out his contract, claims The Times.
The 31-year-old will earn around £350,000 a week once loyalty payments and bonuses are added to his increased base wage of £250,000.
Aubameyang scored in the Gunners' first Premier League game of the season in a 3-0 win over Fulham.
Everton looking to offload several players
Everton are looking to sell or loan out a number of players before the transfer window closes, reports the Mirror.
Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Bernard are some of the bigger names the Toffees are hoping to cash in on in the coming weeks.
Carlo Ancelotti has been able to spend big over the past month to sign James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Dacoure with the club now keen to balance the books.
Real Madrid could sign Alli as part of Bale deal
Tottenham could allow Dele Alli to join Real Madrid as they attempt to secure the return of Gareth Bale, claims the Telegraph.
Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is exploring ways to sign Bale and Alli moving to Madrid has emerged as one possibility.
Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has recently claimed that Real Madrid are in negotiations with Tottenham over a move for the Wales star.
Godin key to Inter sealing Vidal deal
Inter must first secure a transfer for Diego Godin before bringing in Arturo Vidal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Godin is close to finalising a move to Cagliari and that must be completed before Vidal's own transfer to Milan can be completed.
Bayern circling again for Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is once again being targetted by Bayern Munich, reports the Daily Mail.
The Bundesliga giants made a move for the teenager last year and are now hopeful they could strike a deal before the current transfer window closes.
Hudson-Odoi is expected to struggle for game time this season at Stamford Bridge with Juventus also monitoring his situation.