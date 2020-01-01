Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea eye Porto left-back Telles

Left-back rejects new Porto contract

left-back Alex Telles is of interest to and has rejected a contract extension at his current club, according to the Sun.

The 27-year-old's deal runs to the summer of 2021, but they could be keen to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him for free.

Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could see their places in Chelsea's squad under threat as Frank Lampard looks to freshen up his side.