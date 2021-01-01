Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca eye January Bakambu move

Juventus are considering a cut-price move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel, according to Calciomercato.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season so Dortmund are ready to cash-in during the winter window rather than see him leave for free in the summer.

Juve were keen to sign the Belgium international last summer but the move never materialised.