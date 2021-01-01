Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG rejected €80m Barca bid for Neymar

Camavinga presented as Real Madrid player
📽️🇫🇷 Behind the scenes of all things @Camavinga!#WelcomeCamavinga pic.twitter.com/IJ1qXZqkpF— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) September 8, 2021
James turned down Basaksehir move
Everton playmaker James Rodriguez turned down the chance to join Istanbul Basaksehir on loan, reports VOLE.
The Toffees have been looking to offload the Colombian, who does not figure in the club's plans.
Though Everton and Basaksehir had agreed on the framework of a deal, James and his management could not be convinced.
'Chucky' Ferreyra nears Colo Colo move
Colo Colo are close to the signing of striker Facundo "Chucky" Ferreyra, reports En Cancha.
The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Celta Vigo at the end of last season.Ferreyra has also played for Espanyol, Benfica, Newcastle and Shakhtar Donetsk.
PSG rejected €80m Barca bid for Neymar (Le10Sport)
Laporta admitted club's interest in Brazilian star
Paris Saint-Germain turned down an offer worth €80 million (£69m/$95m) from Barcelona to bring back Neymar this summer, claims Le10Sport.
Barca president Joan Laporta revealed the club's interest in a summer move earlier this week, but negotiations ultimately did not prosper.
Stuttgart keen on permanent Mavropanos deal
Stuttgart are set to land Arsenal defender Kostas Mavropanos on a permanent deal, according to Bild.
The 23-year-old has impressed since joining the Bundesliga outfit on loan prior to last season after playing sparingly with the Gunners.
Stuttgart have an option to make the defender's loan permanent for just £2.6 million.