Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Chalov

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Getty

Mourinho reveals his former clubs ‘feared’ Tottenham chairman Levy

2019-11-23T01:00:00Z

New Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has revealed that his former clubs used to ‘fear’ doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Get the full story here...

Pjaca set for another loan move

2019-11-23T00:45:38Z

Juventus have decided to loan out Marko Pjaca once more, Calciomercato reports.

The Croatia international has been plagued by injuries and now Juve want to see him earn more game time - either in Italy or abroad.

Chelsea eyeing Chalov in January

2019-11-23T00:30:00Z

Blues target Russian if ban overturned

Chelsea will move for CSKA Moscow star Fedor Chalov if their transfer ban is overturned, Sky Sports reports.

The Blues should find out in mid-December if they are free to make moves in the winter window but they are already teeing up a move for the 21-year-old striker.

Crystal Palace are also interested in a deal.

Eriksen free to depart Spurs

2019-11-23T00:24:19Z

Christian Eriksen's Tottenham future will not be revived by Jose Mourinho, the Daily Mail reports.

The Denmark star fell out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino and the Portuguese will not stand in his way of leaving in January.

'Torreira needs to improve' - Emery holds talks with midfielder over Arsenal future

2019-11-23T00:00:01Z

Unai Emery is adamant that Lucas Torreira has a "big future" at Arsenal after holding talks with the unsettled midfielder this week.

Here's what the Gunners boss had to say...

Abramovich will not sell Chelsea

2019-11-22T23:30:11Z

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided not to sell the club after being impressed by Frank Lampard's early record, the Telegraph reports.

The Russian effectively had the club on the market for 18 months but there were no suitable bids.