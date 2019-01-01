Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sanchez agrees deal to join Inter

Real Madrid to make late play for Eriksen
Real Madrid will make a late £60 million ($73m) bid to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, as reported by the Sun.
The Spanish giants are waiting until the last minute to pile pressure on Tottenham chief Daniel Levy to accept a ‘take it or leave it’ offer for the Dane.
Levy is determined not to let big assets leave on a free and sold Mousa Dembele last season rather than allow him to run down his contract.
Celtic close in on Meling signing
Celtic are closing in on the signing of Rosenborg full-back Birger Meling after confirming the capture of former Southampton striker Jonathan Afolabi, the Glasgow Evening Times claims.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon was tight-lipped about the possibility of bringing Meling to Glasgow after watching his side labour to a 2-1 win over Dunfermline after extra-time in the Betfred Cup.
But it is believed that Meling is close to agreeing a deal to join the Scottish champions, and he could be unveiled before Celtic’s Europa League play-off against AIK Stockholm on Thursday night.
Bayern sign Cuisance
Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed thier French midfielder Mickael Cuisance has joined Bayern Munich for €10 million (£9m/$11m), as reported by Kicker.
Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “Mickael is a huge talent, with a lot of quality in possession football. I think he will make a name for himself because he has a good mentality, an excellent technique and an excellent left foot.”
Sanchez agrees deal to join Inter
Forward set to join Serie A side to end Man Utd nightmare
Alexis Sanchez has agreed terms with Inter having accepted that his Manchester United career is over, Sky Italia report.
The striker is still highly regarded in Serie A following his fruitful time at Udinese, a reputation that hasn't been sullied by his disastrous United career.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said recently that he didn't expect the Chilean to depart this summer, but now it looks like a deal to rescue Sanchez from his Old Trafford nightmare has been reached.
“Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and he wants to be a part of this,” the United manager said.
Sanchez turns down Roma
Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez has turned down the chance to leave Old Trafford and join Italian outfit Roma, according to the Mirror.
United were willing to pay a huge chunk of his £560,000-a-week wages after the two clubs had agreed a loan deal with an option to buy.
But the Chilean has turned down the chance of a move to the Italian capital.