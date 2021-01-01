Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli eye Arsenal's Tierney

Spurs deny Valencia's Winks approach
Tottenham have denied Valencia's approach to sign Harry Winks, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spanish side hoped to bring the midfielder in on loan, with boss Javi Gracia said to be an admirer.
However, Spurs have rejected the initial approach, although Valencia are preparing an improved deal.
Betis to hijack Sokratis move?
Real Betis could hijack Genoa's attempted move for Arsenal wantaway Sokratis Papastathopoulos, per Tutto Mercato.
Previous reports suggested that the Gunners man was all but set to head to Serie A.
Now however, he could yet find himself alighting in La Liga as his spell at the Emirates Stadium looks to be winding down.
Napoli keen on Tierney deal
Gunners star in Serie A sights
Napoli have identified Kieran Tierney as a long-term target, with Arsenal braced for a bid, says The Telegraph.
The Serie A club were frustrated to miss out on the defender before he moved to the Emirates Stadium and now wish to renew their advances.
The Gunners then face a fight to keep him on their books, particularly as they underperform this term.
Baggies hot on Choudhury
West Bromwich Albion are out in front of the pursuit of Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury, says The Telegraph.
But the Foxes will only let him go on a full-time deal, with any loan move - to the Baggies or anyone else - out of the equation.
The England under-21 midfielder is deemed surplus to essential requirements at the King Power Stadium.
Birmingham and Bristol make Wickham approach
Birmingham City and Bristol City have both amde approaches to sign Connor Wickham, reports the Sun.
Wickham has been out injured but is hearing full fitness.
The striker's contract is set to end this summer, and Crystal Palace may be willing to let him leave in January.