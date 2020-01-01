Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho open to Man City return

Arsenal should 'break the bank' to keep Aubameyang, says Campbell
Arsenal must "break the bank" to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Kevin Campbell, who says the Gunners have been guilty of "messing around" when it comes to their star striker's future.
Aubameyang has lived up to his reputation as one of Europe's most deadly centre-forwards since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.
The 30-year-old has hit 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners, and he currently boasts the fourth-best goals-per-game ratio in Premier League history behind Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.
Despite the Gabon international's prolific output in the final third, Arsenal have yet to offer him an extension on his current deal, which is due to expire in 2021.
Chelsea in talks to sign Benrahma
Chelsea are in talks to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma - according to RMC Sport.
Frank Lampard is eager to add the 24-year-old to his ranks when the summer transfer window opens.
Benrahma has also been linked with Leicester and Arsenal, but Chelsea are now well placed to win the race for his signature.
USMNT international green signs new Greuther Furth deal
Julian #Green bleibt beim #Kleeblatt!— SPVGG GREUTHER FÜRTH (@kleeblattfuerth) June 15, 2020
Am Samstag den Derbysieg vorbereitet, heute die Unterschrift unter den neuen Vertrag gesetzt.🔝
✍️https://t.co/QEQ5zGBNUg@J_Green37 pic.twitter.com/c3WXKNwTcG
Kalulu set to join Milan on a free transfer
Lyon's Pierre Kalulu is closing in on a free transfer to Milan, according to Sky Italia.
The 20-year-old right-back will arrive in the Italian capital for a medical on Monday, before committing to a five-year contract at San Siro.
Kalulu's current contract at Lyon expires at the end of the month, at which point he will officially drop into the free agency pool.
Dyer extends stay at Kilmarnock
Alex Dyer will continue to lead Killie after signing a two-year deal.— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) June 15, 2020
Man City keeping tabs on Madrid's Hakimi
Manchester City are monitoring Real Madrid right-back Achraf Hakimi - according to AS.
Pep Guardiola thinks the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund, would slot into his starting line up at Etihad Stadium nicely next season.
However, Dortmund are hoping to extend Hakimi's loan at Westfalenstadion, and he is currently tied to a contract with Madrid through to 2022.
Pogba is near impossible to replace - Bosnich
Paul Pogba is "one of the best players in the world" and "near impossible to replace", according to Mark Bosnich, who has urged Manchester United to keep hold of the French midfielder.
Pogba returned to United for a second spell from Juventus in an £89 million (£112m) deal back in 2016, becoming the most expensive signing in the club's history in the process. He has since racked up 143 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 31 goals, while also getting his hands on the Europa League and Carabao Cup.
However, the 27-year-old has so far been unable to inspire United towards Premier League or Champions League success, amid persistent struggles for form and fitness.
PSG ready to go all out to sign Milan's Hernandez
Paris Saint-Germain are determined to sign Milan left-back Theo Hernandez when the transfer window reopens - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are only willing to listen to offers within the region of €50 million (£45m/$56m) for the 22-year-old, who moved to Parc des Prince from Real Madrid last year.
PSG are prepared to meet Milan's valuation and tie Hernandez down to a contract which will see him earn €5 million per year in the French capital.
'Lewandowski wanted to join Madrid to play with Ronaldo'
Robert Lewandowski wanted to join Real Madrid to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before being persuaded to sign for Bayern Munich, according to the striker’s former adviser Cezary Kucharski.
The Poland international linked up with Bayern on a free transfer from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014 and has been a prolific source of goals during his time at the Allianz Arena.
However, the 31-year-old’s career could have turned out very differently if Lewandowski had reneged on his agreement with Bayern and followed through with his desire to be Ronaldo’s team-mate.
Chelsea ready to swoop for Southampton's Forster
Chelsea are planning to launch a bid for Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster - as The Express reports.
Frank Lampard wants to bring in another back-up shop-stopper with Willy Caballero approaching retirement at the age of 38.
Chelsea think Forster could even be capable of challenging Kepa for the number one jersey, but they will have to pay £10 million ($13m) to prise him away from Southampton.
Easy decision to offer new deal to Mertens - De Laurentis
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the club have offered talismanic forward Dries Mertens a new deal.
Mertens has been a key member of Gennaro Gattuso's squad throughout the 2019-20 campaign, but his current contract is due to expire at the end of the month.
Chelsea and Inter reportedly expressed an interest in signing the Belgium international in January, and as it stands he will be available on a free transfer from July onwards.
Norwich set to sign Sunderland teenager Mumba
Norwich are on the verge of signing Sunderland defender Bali Mumba - according to the Daily Mail.
The 18-year-old will move to Carrow Road from the Stadium of Light for a fee of £500,000, which could rise if certain bonus targets are met.
Mumba signed his first professional contract with Sunderland in October 2018, and that deal is not due to expire until 2021.
PSG looking at Telles & Tagliafico to replace Kurzawa
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Ajax and Porto full-backs Nicolas Tagliafico and Alex Telles as potential summer transfer targets - according to Le 10 Sport.
The French champions want to bring in one of the two men to replace Layvin Kurzawa, who will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.
PSG may face competition from Chelsea in their search for a new left-back, with the Premier League club also being linked with Tagliafico and Telles.
'Deadly' Sancho would be a good fit for Man Utd, says Saha
Louis Saha has expressed his belief that Jadon Sancho would be a good fit for Manchester United, describing the Borussia Dortmund star as a "deadly" performer in the final third.
Sancho is attracting attention from the biggest clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.
The 20-year-old, who moved to Westfalenstadion from Manchester City in 2017, is enjoying another fine season at Dortmund.
Inter eager to retain Esposito's services
Inter are planning to keep hold of teenage Sebastiano Esposito beyond the summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
Parma, Atalanta and Fiorentina have all been credited with an interest in the 17-year-old, whose current contract at San Siro expires in 2022.
Esposito has featured in 12 matches for Inter this season, and the club are hoping he will continue his development in the Italian capital.
Chelsea, Spurs & West Ham eyeing Roma 'keeper Lopez
Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all interested in signing Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez - according to Estadio Deportivo.
The Giallorossi are willing to let the 25-year-old leave Stadio Olimpico if their £36 million ($45m) valuation is met.
Roma are thinking of targeting Napoli's David Ospina as a potential replacement for Lopez when the transfer market reopens.
Inter in pole position to sign Semedo from Barca
Inter are well placed to secure the signature of Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo this summer - according to Marca.
The 26-year-old could be included as part of any deal which sees Lautaro Martinez swap San Siro for Camp Nou, but the two clubs are yet to reach a final agreement on a fee.
Juventus and Manchester City were also linked with Semedo earlier this year, but the former won't match his wage demands and the latter are unwilling to exchange Joao Cancelo for him.
Mbappe needs to leave PSG to dominate world football - Modric
Kylian Mbappe needs to leave Paris Saint-Germain to reach the level of dominance his potential suggests, according to Real Madrid star Luka Modric.
The France World Cup winner has been consistently linked with a transfer to Spain's capital with countryman Zinedine Zidane currently in charge of the La Liga giants.
However, PSG's sporting director Leonardo refuted claims of Mbappe's rumoured departure, claiming the club will be looking to secure the 21-year-old's future in Paris.
PSG target Haaland
Paris Saint-Germain have identified Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland as a transfer target - according to Foot Mercato.
The French club want the Norwegian frontman to be the first to arrive at Parc des Princes this summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to make several changes to his squad.
If PSG complete a deal for Haaland, they will then turn their attention to Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Nice to make £2m offer for Schneiderlin
Everton are set to receive a bid of just £2 million for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, reports the Daily Mail.
The Toffees paid Manchester United £24m ($30m) for the Frenchman in 2017 and now Nice are looking to sign him for just a fraction of that fee.
Hendry poised for Celtic exit
Celtic defender Jack Hendry is set to leave the club for another loan deal, according to the Daily Record.
Belgian club KV Oostende are eager to seal a deal for next season with the Hoops seemingly open to letting their player leave again.
Chelsea planning to sell SIX players
The Blues are preparing for a cleanout
Chelsea are desperate to sell a number of fringe players as they look to complete more signings over the summer, claims The Sun.
With Timo Werner and Kai Havertz in the Blues' sights, Frank Lampard has given the club the green light to sell Tiemoue Bakayoko, Emerson Palmieri, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater, Michy Batshuayi and Victor Moses.
While Chelsea are eager to cash in, it's unlikely they'll make a profit on any of them this summer in a coronavirus-affected transfer market.
Aberdeen in talks for Hayes
Former Celtic winger Jonny Hayes is a target for Aberdeen, according to the Daily Record.
Talks between the two have already begun with Aberdeen eager to complete a deal quickly.
A two-year contract is on the table and Hayes is willing to take a pay cut compared to what he was making at Celtic.
Johnson nearing MLS move
USMNT veteran Fabian Johnson is closing in on a move to MLS next season and won't be signing as a Designated Player.
SBI Soccer reports that Johnson's salary demands would only make him a Targeted Allocation Money signing with a number of clubs reportedly interested.
FC Cincinnati and Real Salt Lake both attempted to sign Johnson in 2019.
Gueye denies Watford move
Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye has rejected claims he will join Watford next season in a statement delivered to L'Equipe.
Despite the Premier League club previously announcing the deal, Gueye has stressed he won't be joining the club after suspect negotiations.
"I wanted to speak out against the circumstances surrounding the signature of a contract with Watford and what I consider to be irregularities with their representatives," he said.
"After numerous discussions, I conclude that there has not been any considerable administrative action taken to resolve my case. As a result, and in consideration of the fact that the contract has not yet taken hold, I announce the end of all contractual links to Watford.”
Gueye has however confirmed he won't be playing for Le Havre next season with his future now up in the air.
Mainz in talks with Liverpool to keep Awoniyi
Mainz manager Rouven Schroder has confirmed his club are in talks with Liverpool over keeping Taiwo Awoniyi at Opel Arena.
The 22-year-old joined last summer and initially struggled for game time. However, the Nigerian has experienced something of a resurgence since the Bundesliga resumed, playing every game and scoring in the 2-2 draw at Koln, his first for the club and of the season.
He has also completed 90 minutes in Mainz's last two league outings, the most recent a shock 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Sancho open to Man City return
The young England star could reunite with Pep Guardiola
Jadon Sancho would consider a return to Manchester City if an offer is made, claims The Sun.
The Borussia Dortmund star has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the summer but has reportedly told friends he's open to a return to the Etihad.
Sancho left City for Dortmund in 2017 after initially moving to the Etihad from Watford in 2015.
Nice sign Bayern defender
Bayern Munich defender Flavius Daniliuc has agreed to sign for Nice, according to Nice-Matin.
The 19-year-old, who was previously part of Real Madrid's academy, will undergo fitness tests with Nice on Monday ahead of the deal being completed.
Tottenham targetting Thiago Silva
Mourinho wants to add the Brazilian to his backline
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva, reports The Sun.
Silva will be a free agent at season's end with Jose Mourinho eager to bolster his defensive stocks with the Brazilian veteran.
Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton are also interested in landing the defender, whose wages may be stumbling block for Spurs.