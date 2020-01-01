Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho open to Man City return

must "break the bank" to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Kevin Campbell, who says the Gunners have been guilty of "messing around" when it comes to their star striker's future.

Aubameyang has lived up to his reputation as one of Europe's most deadly centre-forwards since joining Arsenal from in January 2018.

The 30-year-old has hit 61 goals in 97 appearances for the Gunners, and he currently boasts the fourth-best goals-per-game ratio in Premier League history behind Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

Despite the Gabon international's prolific output in the final third, Arsenal have yet to offer him an extension on his current deal, which is due to expire in 2021.

