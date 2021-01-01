Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Umtiti wants Barcelona stay despite fan jeers

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Samuel Umtiti Barcelona
'My time is not done with Bayern' - Davies

2021-08-10T22:45:00Z

Alphonso Davies is eager to point out that his "time is not done with Bayern," with the Canada international determined to land more trophies as he continues to live the dream at the Allianz Arena.

The jet-heeled 20-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence over recent years, with a standing under the brightest of spotlights in Germany embraced after leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2018.

Bamba 'delighted' as Middlesbrough move announced

2021-08-10T22:30:00Z

Sow makes Sheffield Wednesday switch

2021-08-10T22:15:00Z

Umtiti wants Barca stay despite jeers (Mundo Deportivo)

2021-08-10T22:00:00Z

An ugly pre-season incident cast further doubt on the defender's future

Samuel Umtiti is not ready to give up on his Barcelona career despite receiving boos and whistles from fans in a friendly against Juventus over the weekend, reports Mundo Deportivo.

The incident clearly had an effect, as he responded on social media shortly afterwards that "sometimes it is better not to say anything and that silence takes care of things." Even before the recent scorn from supporters, the centre-back had been in the crosshairs for recurrent injuries and inconsistent form.

However, he will not sign off on a transfer unless it is to a top-tier title challenger, and has no issue staying at Camp Nou.