Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramos asks Real Madrid for China move

Vieira welcomes Arsenal talk
Patrick Vieira is flattered to have seen Arsene Wenger talk him up as a future Arsenal manager, with the Frenchman eager to manage one of his former clubs in England or Italy at some stage.
He has told PA Sport: "I would love one day to manage one of the teams I played for in Italy or England."
Ramos asks Real Madrid for China move
Sergio Ramos has asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to grant him a move to China, reports La Sexta.
The World Cup-winning defender has been linked with a summer switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu and is said to be favouring a transfer to Asia.
Man City star Silva the subject of £12m Qatar offer
Manchester City midfielder David Silva has been offered a two-year contract in Qatar, according to The Sun.
The 33-year-old is considering a deal from a Qatar based club which would see him earn £6 million per season.
Silva is under contract with City until 2020 but he has been linked with an early exit since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.
Dortmund do Kraastrup deal
Pochettino will stay at Spurs and make six signings - Miller
Mauricio Pochettino “is not going anywhere”, according to Tottenham legend Paul Miller, with the Argentine being backed to bring six new signings into his squad this summer.
Questions have been asked of the South American’s ongoing presence in north London.
He has done little to curb that speculation with admissions that he will be making a decision on his future after a Champions League final date with Liverpool on June 1.
Read what Miller, a hero of Tottenham’s 1984 UEFA Cup win, had to say on Pochettino here.
Betis star Lo Celso on Man City's radar
Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is the subject of interest from Manchester City, according to MEN.
Pep Guardiola will be watching the 23-year-old in action for Argentina at the Copa America this summer, with a view to launching a transfer swoop later in the year.
Lo Celso contributed nine goals and four assists in 33 La Liga appearances for Real Betis this season.
Conte to sign three-year deal with Inter
Antonio Conte will become Inter's new permanent manager on a three-year deal, according to Sky Sports.
The Italian coach is expected to sign the agreement this week, but Luciano Spalletti has not yet met with the club's senior officials, which could delay the final announcement.
Conte has been out of work since leaving Chelsea last summer, having previously taken in a successful spell at Juventus.
AVB on the verge of Marseille appointment
Andre Villas-Boas is set to be named as Marseille's new permanent manager, according to France Football.
The 41-year-old has agreed on a two-year contract at Orange Velodrome and will earn a whopping €600,000 per month in his new role.
Villas-Boas has been out of work since leaving Shanghai SIPG in 2017, after previous spells at Zenit Saint Petersburg, Tottenham and Chelsea.
Fernandes refuses to rule out Man City transfer
Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes has refused to rule out a summer transfer, amid strong links to Premier League champions Manchester City.
The 24-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Primeira Liga this season, contributing 20 goals and 13 assists in 33 appearances for the Leoes.
City are thought to be leading the race for his signature after opening talks with Sporting officials at the start of the month.
Milner a shock target for PSG
Liverpool midfielder James Milner has emerged as a shock target for Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.
The former England international is approaching the end of his current contract at Anfield, with the 33-year-old yet to be handed fresh terms.
Odegaard to leave Madrid once more
Martin Odegaard will be departing Real Madrid once again this summer, according to El Espanol.
The Norwegian midfielder enjoyed a productive spell at Vitesse in 2018-19 and could be heading back to the Netherlands to link up with Ajax.
Man Utd turn attention to Dias
Manchester United have made Benfica defender Ruben Dias their top centre-half target after giving up on Kalidou Koulibaly, claims the Daily Star.
The Red Devils are set to face competition for the Portugal international, though, with Goal having revealed that Serie A champions Juventus are also keen.
Big summer at Old Trafford
Solskjaer urged to overhaul Man Utd squad
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some "hard decisions" to make this summer if he is to revive the club's fortunes, according to Jaap Stam.
The former Red Devils defender has told Sky Sports: "I think we definitely could do with some more quality up front, in midfield and the back four as well."
De Ligt hints at Barcelona & Man Utd snub in favour of Ajax stay
Matthijs de Ligt admits “several clubs are interested” in luring him away from Ajax, but the Barcelona and Manchester City target has no “dream” destination and claims he could stay put.
At just 19 years of age, the Netherlands international has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents in world football.
Leading sides across Europe are closely monitoring his situation in Amsterdam, with a scramble for his signature expected to be sparked in the next transfer window.
Ex-Newcastle midfielder Abeid targets Premier League return
Former Newcastle midfielder Mehdi Abeid has his sights set on a return to the Premier League, according to L'Equipe.
The 26-year-old has no plans to sign a new deal with his current employers Dijon and wants to go back to England this summer.
Abeid scored three goals in 26 Ligue 1 appearances for the French outfit this season.
Boateng told he can leave Bayern
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has told Jerome Boateng that he can leave the club this summer, according to Bild.
The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Niko Kovac.
Boateng has been deemed surplus to requirements after making 28 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season.
Tottenham told to pay £20m for Clarke
Tottenham have been told they will have to pay up to £20m ($25m) to sign Leeds United winger Jack Clarke - according to the Daily Mirror.
Spurs are ready to target talented homegrown players in the transfer market but may face competition from Crystal Palace in pursuit of Clarke.
The 18-year-old contributed two goals and two assists in 24 Championship appearances for Leeds this season.
Rojo claims he still has a future at Man Utd
Marcos Rojo has claimed Manchester United have offered him assurances over his future, despite a disappointing 2018-19 campaign.
The Argentine was restricted to a mere six appearances in total across all competitions, amid form and fitness issues.
Rojo has been strongly linked with a summer exit but says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on retaining his services.
He told El Dia: "He [Solskjaer] said that I was in his plans, that I'm an important player and that he wanted me to return to full fitness, to be able to count on me in the first team."
Conte has finalized Inter deal
Antonio Conte has finalized a deal to become manager of Inter, according to Sky Sports.
The former Chelsea boss is set to join Inter brass Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Marotta and Piero Ausilio at the Champions League final this weekend.
He will sign a a contract until June 2022 with Inter to replace Luciano Spalletti.
'I'm sure Sane will move to Munich'
Lothar Matthaus is confident that Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich this summer.
The German winger has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga side, and a recent response to the rumours has told Matthaus everything he needed to know.
Brentford to sign Fiorentina midfielder
Brentford are expected to sign Christian Norgaard from Fiorentina, according to Sky Sports.
The 25-year-old midfielder played under current Brentford boss Thomas Frank when the manager in charge at Brondby club in 2013.
Norgaard joined Fiorentina last summer, but made just six Serie A appearances for the club.
Spalletti unsure of Inter future amid Conte links
Luciano Spalletti insists he is "calm" as reports swirl about a possible change in manager at Inter.
The club is said to be eyeing Antonio Conte, but Spalletti says he is not worried about the rumours at the moment.
Sarri to Juventus may depend on Pochettino
Juventus have reached an agreement with Maurizio Sarri, but are waiting on Mauricio Pochettino, according to Calciomercato.com.
The deal is for €6 million (£5m/$7m) per season, but Chelsea and Sarri have not reached a departure agreement yet.
In addition Juventus are interested in both Jurgen Klopp and Pochettino, and may be waiting to see if Spurs win to launch a pursuit of Pochettino as their top choice.
Allegri won't be rushed into next move
Massimiliano Allegri insists he has no issues with taking a year out from football if the right opportunity does not present itself following his Juventus exit.
Allegri's last game in charge of Juventus ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday courtesy of late goals from Gregoire Defrel and Gianluca Caprari.
The 51-year-old head coach has been linked with a number of jobs around Europe – including Chelsea and Bayern Munich – but Allegri said he will not rush into his next move and is prepared to wait for as long as it takes to find the perfect role.
Man Utd interested in Lo Celso
Manchester United are among the teams interested in Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso, but may have to pay a steep price for him, according to Marca.
United join Tottenham, Real Madrid as the teams who are looking at the former Paris Saint-Germain star's services for next season.
But with PSG retaining a 20 per cent sell-on clause, Betis are holding out for close to Lo Celso's €100 million (£88m/$112m) release clause so he can finance their rebuild.
Arsenal in for Saliba
Saint-Etienne are hoping to work out a sale and loan back deal with Arsenal for defender William Saliba, according to le10sport.
Saliba signed a new deal with the club a few weeks ago through 2023, but would be willing to sell for €30 million (£26m/$34m) though would hope for a loan back for next season.
Arsenal are amenable to that type of arrangement, but Manchester United are also lurking for the 18-year-old Saliba, along with the likes of Benfica.
Newcastle to be sold for £350m
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will sell the club to Dubai-based billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan for £350 million ($445m), according to the Sun.
The contracts have been submitted to the Premier League for the cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour. to take over the Magpies.
The Sheikh was part of a failed £2bn takeover attempt of Liverpool last year, and is ready to inject new funds into the club.
Zidane wants Ramos stay
The coach believes the defender is vital to the team on and off the field
Zinedine Zidane wants Sergio Ramos to remain with Real Madrid, even if the defender has doubts over his future, according to Marca.
Zidane believes Ramos remains a key player on and off the field for the capital club, and is confident Florentino Perez can resolve the situation.
Ramos currently only has one real offer, from China, though his suitors would mount if his exit became assured.