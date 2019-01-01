Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Giroud set for Chelsea departure

Watford look beyond Ziganfa
Former Athletic Bilbao manager Jose Angel Ziganda is unlikely to succeed Quique Sanchez Flores at Watford.
Sky Sports report that the Premier League club have spoken with the 53-year-old, but talks will not continue. It is not known why Watford have decided against further dialogue with Ziganda.
Roger Schmidt and Marcelino have also had talks with the club, but bookies believe that they will opt for an English manager.
Mark Hughes, Sam Allardyce and Chris Hughton are among the frontrunners.
United and Arsenal battle for defender
Juventus defender Merih Demiral could be set to move to the Premier League – with Manchester United and Arsenal battling for his signature.
The Sports Mole reports that both clubs are wanting to bring the 19-year-old to England.
The Seria A champions value the defender at £34m, and United made an unsuccessful bid to sing him last summer.
Arsenal, currently without a manager, are said to be also interested in him and offer him first-team football, something he is not enjoying in Turin.
Everton preparing bid for Brazilian
Everton could turn to the Brazilian striker who shares a name with the Merseyside club.
23-year-old Everton Cebolinha has spent six years at Gremio and has constantly been linked with a move to Europe.
And it seems like Everton, struggling for goals under Marco Silva this season, are in the hot seat to acquire his services.
Brazilian and Portuguese journalist tweeted that talks have been held between the club and the player’s agent. A transfer fee could reach £30m.
Giroud to exit Chelsea?
Olivier Giroud looks to be on his way out of Chelsea this coming January, the Daily Mail reports.
The Frenchman has barely featured under Frank Lampard, and the Chelsea boss is apparently keen to offload the 33-year-old when the transfer window opens.
He signed for Chelsea from Arsenal for £18m almost two year ago and has scored 19 goals for the club.
Should he leave Stamford Bridge then Michy Batshuayi will be the only cover for Tammy Abraham.
Soyuncu will stay at Leicester
Caglar Soyuncu will resist overtures from other clubs and stay at Leicester City, according to his agent.
The defender has impressed for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season following his £15m move from Freiburg in the summer of 2018.
There have been rumours that Manchester City are interested in securing his services, but his agent Mustafa Dogru told Turkish radio station Radyospor that the 23-year-old will stay at the King Power Stadium.
“Caglar now focuses on the success of the team. A transfer is neither on his nor the club’s agenda,” Dogru said.
“I don’t know what’s going on in the future, but he’s thinking about his achievements at Leicester City and with the national team.”
Coutinho happy to stay with Bayern
Bayern Munich’s hopes of signing Philippe Coutinho on a permanent basis have been boosted by the Brazilian’s latest comments.
The former Liverpool man is on loan at the Bundesliga champions from Barcelona and could join Bayern permanently for £100m in the summer.
“If everything fits, then I’d love to stay,” the 27-year-old told Bild.