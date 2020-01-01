Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil wanted in MLS with Arsenal exit looming

Ozil wanted in MLS
The German could be heading to the United States
Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil remains a target for MLS side DC United, according to the Daily Star.
Ozil was left out of the Gunners' Premier League side on Tuesday and a January exit now looks likely.
Lloris next in line for new Spurs deal
With Son Heung-min close to signing a new deal at Tottenham, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is the club's next target to lock down, reports The Athletic.
Lloris' current deal expires at the end of next season and Spurs are seemingly keen to keep the 33-year-old for a few more years.
Lampard savours Cech's Chelsea return
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is delighted to have been able to add Petr Cech to his squad but isn't expecting the veteran shot-stopper to play.
“It is definitely not done for the romance. Pete certainly enjoys the training because that is how he is," Lampard said on Thursday.
"With Pete I wouldn’t expect [him to play] this year. But I do know with the way he is and how fit he is that if we are in crisis times then you couldn’t ask for much better than having Petr Cech around."
Barcelona announce contract renewals
Barcelona have confirmed that Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet have all signed contract extensions with the club.
The Blaugrana announced the deals immediately after their 2020-21 Champions League opener on Tuesday, with Ronald Koeman's men cruising to a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros.
Pique was sent off in the second half against the Hungarian side but following the match, the veteran defender saw his contract extended through 2024.
King ready to fire despite failed Premier League return
Bournemouth striker Josh King is ready to deliver for the club despite not securing a return to the Premier League.
King was linked with strong interest from West Ham but a move failed to happened with Cherries manager Jason Tindall expecting King to react positively to his situation.
"Once the window shuts, I think you can either be disappointed, sulk and handle it in that way, or you can come back with motivation, fire in your belly to go and do well and prove to everyone what a good footballer you are," Tindall said.
"That’s certainly where Josh is. We had a good chat yesterday, he knows he’s here and is itching to show everyone what a good player he is and to score goals in the Championship."