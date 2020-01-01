Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho eager to remain at Bayern

Mourinho targeting defensive duo
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has set his sights on Benfica's Ruben Dias and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake as he looks to strengthen the club's defence.
With Jan Vertonghen's contract set to expire in the summer, Benfica centre-back Dias has been identified as Mourinho's number one target, with former Chelsea defender Ake his next best option.
The Daily Express claim that the Spurs manager is also looking at Premier League full-backs Max Aarons and Ben Chilwell as he looks to completely rebuild the club's back line.
Juventus in shock move for Guardiola
According to the Mail Online, Juventus are plotting an audacious move for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
The Italian side are eyeing the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Maurizio Sarri, who has come under immediate pressure after losing to Verona on Saturday, and thus losing out on top spot in the league to Inter Milan.
Williams to be offered new Liverpool deal
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will offer young defender Neco Williams a new contract after his recent performances for the first team, reports the Daily Express.
The 18-year-old impressed his boss with his FA Cup displays against Everton and Shrewsbury, and looks set to be rewarded for those performances with a new long-term deal.
Viviano completes Inter medical
According to Calcio Mercato, Italian goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano has completed a medical at Inter Milan, with his signature set to be announced in the next 48 hours.
The emergency loan deal for the 34-year-old comes after number one Samir Handanovic broke his finger, while his back-up Daniele Padelli has failed to impress between the sticks in his appearances against Udinese and AC Milan.
Willian Jose excited on potential Barca move
Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose remains hopeful that the league will allow Barcelona to sign an emergency forward after the injury to Ousmane Dembele, amid reports linking him with the Catalan club.
Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the 28-year-old could be brought in before Wednesday, should Barcelona be given clearance to sign a player given their extenuating circumstances.
Real Betis striker Loren Moron is reportedly their back-up choice.
Guzan signs new deal with Atlanta United
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan has signed a contract extension with MLS club Atlanta United.
The former Aston Villa number one has committed himself to the club until 2023.
Coutinho eager to remain at Bayern
The Brazilian is keen to extend his stay in Germany
Philippe Coutinho wants to remain at Bayern Munich, and has told the German side and parent club Barcelona his intentions.
The Bundesliga outfit have yet to respond to Barcelona's query of whether they'll use their purchase clause of €130m (£110m/$142).
