sporting director Paolo Maldini insists the club will make no knee-jerk reactions in regards to head coach Marco Giampaolo's future.

Pressure is growing on the coach after his side suffered another defeat in on Sunday and reports in suggest they are considering sacking him.

And while Maldini feels the team are in a dire situation, he believes Giampaolo should be given a chance to turn it all around.

"We chose the coach, we will defend him, it is right to give him some time," he said. "We knew there were some problems that we'd run into, although obviously we didn't expect to lose four of the first six games, but also the quality of the football is unsatisfactory.

"Right now, it might look like a tunnel with no light, but as our coach said, the way out is with hard work."