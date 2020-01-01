Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool monitoring teenage Ajax star Schuurs

AC Milan circling for Milenkovic
Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic is being watched closely by AC Milan as an option for the coming transfer window, reports CalcioMercato.
While the Rossoneri are content with their current backline, the club will not rule out adding further cover as they seek to continue fighting on multiple fronts, both domestically in Serie A and the Coppa Italia, and in the Europa League.
Real Madrid set for quiet January
Real Madrid are not planning any signings during the January transfer window, reports Marca.
The reigning La Liga champions are finalising a streamlined budget, and will not sanction spending unless further sales are made.
Atletico seal agreement for Kondogbia
Geoffrey Kondogbia to Atlético Madrid, here we go! Final fee to Valencia will be €11m + 10% future sale + add ons. Personal terms also agreed. Official soon.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2020
He’ll join Atléti immediatly as Thomas replacement [special rule by La Liga]. ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #transfers @MatteMoretto
Jones fears for Man Utd departure plans
Manchester United outcast Phil Jones fears that his planned move to Burnley may fall through, claims the Daily Star.
Jones has been linked to a loan switch to Turf Moor in January, but the planned takeover of the Clarets could scupper those chances.
Liverpool monitoring teenage Ajax star
Defender had trial at Anfield in 2018
Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Ajax's teenage defensive promise Perr Schuurs, according to the Mirror.
Schuurs, 19, strutted his stuff at Anfield during a trial two years ago and impressed in the clubs' recent Champions League meeting.