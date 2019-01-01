Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona interested in Manchester United starlet Gomes

Wenger convinced Martinez to stay at Arsenal
Emiliano Martinez has revealed how former manager Arsene Wenger convinced him to remain at Arsenal this season, according to the club's official website.
The goalkeeper spent the second half of last season on loan with Championship side Reading and impressed at the Madjeski Stadium.
He considered leaving Arsenal in the summer in search of regular, first-team football, but has revealed that Wenger's insistence that he could become the Gunners' first-choice goalkeeper convinced him to stay and compete with Bernd Leno following Petr Cech's retirement and David Ospina's sale to Napoli.
Barca interested in Man Utd starlet Gomes
The teenager has just one year left on his contract and has attracted interest from the Catalan giants.
Barcelona have shown interest in Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes, according to the Manchester Evening News.
The 19-year-old is in contract talks with the Red Devils, but no breakthrough has been reached with the teenager in the final year of his current deal.
Team-mate Tahith Chong is also in the last year of his contract, and United are keen not to let two of their brightest prospects slip away.
Villa to spend £20m on new striker in January
Aston Villa have reportedly set a £20 million (€23m/$25m) budget to spend on a new striker in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.
Villa splashed out on 13 new recruits in the off-season, but only added one centre-forward in the form of Wesley Moraes.
With Jonathan Kodja sidelined with injury and Tammy Abraham returning to Chelsea from his loan spell, Villa feel the need to reinforce the position.
Pedersen claims Leeds and Derby wanted him
Kristian Pedersen has revealed that Leeds United and Derby County were interested in signing him in the summer, according to BluesTV.
The left-back signed for Birmingham City instead of their Championship rivals, leaving Union Berlin.
He scored on the opening day of the season against Brentford and has played every minute of league football for the Blues so far this term.
Puscas linked with shock Fenerbahce move
George Puscas has been linked with a shock move away from Reading, according to Ajansspor.
Despite the forward having just joined this summer, his fine start to life in the Championship has attracted interest from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.
The Super Lig side recently scouted him when he faced Spain whilst on international duty with Romania.