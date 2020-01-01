Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd offered Dembele discount by Barca

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Arsenal still in pursuit of Jorginho

2020-10-04T00:00:22Z

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho remains a target for Arsenal, according to Sky Sports

The Gunners will struggle to prise the Italian away from the Blues, however, and also look like failing to strike deals for Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey. 

Man City to battle Man Utd for Telles

2020-10-03T22:55:45Z

Manchester City have enquired about Porto left-back Alex Telles, reports 90min

Telles has long been linked with interest from Manchester United but the Red Devils have so far failed to lock down a deal. 

City could now strike as they look for a cheaper option to Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico. 

Marseille's Caleta-Car rejects West Ham offer

2020-10-03T22:40:26Z

Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car has rejected interest from West Ham, according to The Guardian

The Hammers were hopeful of agreeing a deal with Marseille but the player himself isn't keen on the move. 

David Moyes' side could now look at signing Arsenal's Calum Chambers or Watford's Craig Dawson on loan. 

Man Utd closing in on double Uruguayan signing

2020-10-03T22:25:55Z

Chelsea ready to fund Loftus-Cheek loan

2020-10-03T22:15:57Z

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is poised for a loan move with Chelsea ready to cover over half of his wages, claims The Sun

Southampton are currently showing the most interest in a possible deal, with West Ham also linked with a double swoop for Loftus-Cheek and Antonio Rudiger that would see Declan Rice move to Stamford Bridge. 

Man Utd given Dembele discount by Barca

2020-10-03T22:05:06Z

The Frenchman has been offered at a cut-price fee

Barcelona are willing to sell Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for just £60 million (€66m/$77m), reports the Mirror.

Neither Barca or Dembele are interested in a loan move to Old Trafford with a permanent deal needed to make the transfer happen. 

Dembele's asking price is significantly less than the £95m (€104m/$123m) Barca paid Borussia Dortmund for the attacker in 2017. 

Despite the discount, it's unclear whether the Red Devils are prepared to spend so much on a player they've targeted as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.