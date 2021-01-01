Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool set sights on Asensio

Bruce fearing Newcastle sack after Saudi takeover
Steve Bruce fears he might be sacked by Newcastle before his 1,000th game as a manager following the completion of a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover.
The Premier League approved the sale of Newcastle to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Thursday, bringing an end to a saga that had been running for well over a year.
A new era will now be ushered in at St James' Park as Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership spell comes to an end, and it has been suggested that Bruce will follow him out the exit door.
Valencia and Betis to battle for Sanchez
Valencia and Real Betis are ready to do battle in the transfer market for Inter winger Alexis Sanchez - according to CalcioMercato.
Rayo Vallecano are also interested in the 32-year-old, whose current contract at San Siro is due to expire in 2023.
Sanchez has fallen down the pecking order at Inter this term, and has yet to start a Serie A game under new head coach Simeone Inzaghi.
Bayern interested in Gakpo
PSV winger Cody Gakpo is the subject of interest from Bayern Munich - as CalcioMercato reports.
The German champions have targeted the 22-year-old amid fears that Kingsley Coman will leave the club at the end of the season.
Gakpo is seen as the ideal replacement for Coman, with the Dutchman having recorded two goals and six assists in his first eight Eredivisie outings for PSV this term.
Pogba hints at Juventus return amid Man Utd uncertainty
Paul Pogba has hinted at a possible return to Juventus amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding his contract situation at Manchester United.
Pogba has spent the last five years on United's books, having returned to Old Trafford for a second spell after leaving Juve in an £89 million ($121m) deal back in 2016.
The 28-year-old became one of the top midfielders in Europe during his time in Turin but has struggled for consistency with the Red Devils, and speculation over his future is raging now that he has entered the final year of his contract.
Foden closing in on new Man City deal
Phil Foden is closing in on a new deal at Manchester City, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.
The 21-year-old’s current contract is not due to expire until 2024, but the Premier League champions are eager to tie him down for an extra three years.
Foden missed the start of the new season through injury, but has scored twice in six outings across all competitions since returning to action.
Arsenal plotting swoop for Zenit’s Azmoun
Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun - according to Onze Mondial.
The Gunners are looking at the 26-year-old as a possible replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who is set to become a free agent next summer.
Azmoun scored 19 goals in 24 games to fire Zenit to the Russian Premier League title last season.
Juve & Inter both eyeing Bayern’s Sule
Juventus and Inter are both eyeing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule - according to CalcioMercato.
The 26-year-old’s current deal at Allianz Arena expires in June 2022, and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.
Juve and Inter would both like to sign Sule on a free transfer, but he could yet extend his stay at Bayern given he is still a key member of the first team.
Man City join race for Espanyol starlet Joseph
Manchester City have joined the race to sign Espanyol starlet Mateo Joseph - according to The Daily Mail.
Leeds United are also keen on the 19-year-old, who has previously been linked with Barcelona.
City are planning to swoop in and beat the competition to Joseph’s signature, though, with it reported that he has a £1.2 million release clause in his current contract at Espanyol.
AC Milan eager to bring in Collado
AC Milan are eager to bring in Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old wants his future resolved by January after seeing a proposed move to Sheffield United fall through in the summer.
Collado could end up at San Siro with Milan poised to swoop when the market reopens.
Liverpool set sights on Asensio (ABC)
Real star touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool have set their sights on Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio - according to ABC.
The 25-year-old is unhappy with his current role at Santiago Bernabeu under Carlo Ancelotti and will be allowed to leave the club in January.
Liverpool are poised to swoop for Asensio, who has scored three goals in six La Liga outings for Real so far this term.