Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd ready to give up on Sancho

AC Milan defender Kjaer heading back to France?
Rennes are ready to launch a bid for AC Milan defender Simon Kjaer, according to Foot Mercato.
They are eager to add European experience to their ranks and are still holding out hope that Diego Godin might sign.
Rennes eyeing Mendy replacement
With goalkeeper Edouard Mendy set to leave for Chelsea, Rennes are looking at replacements.
L'Equipe believes that Granada shot-stopper Rui Silva could be the man to step up, but they face competition from Real Betis and Villarreal.
Real Madrid lining up Mbappe for 2021
Los Blancos targeting PSG star
Real Madrid remain hopeful of securing Kylian Mbappe from PSG in the summer of 2021, AS reports.
Mbappe's deal is up in 2022, which could make him available in 12 months, and while his club are eager to tie him down in the long term, Madrid are ready to pounce on any weakness.
They believe Mbappe will help their side both in terms of performance on the pitch and image off it.
Rodgers: Leicester need to improve depth
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told his board that they will need to spend if they are to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish.
"The players showed huge potential and those players will hopefully go on to improve again this year. But also it is about quality and we need to improve the quality and depth of our squad," he said, the Daily Mail reports.
"It was probably in that last period we lost some of our players of quality then in order to rotate we didn't have that necessary depth. It is an area we want to improve."
Arsenal bid for Lacazette replacement rejected
Arsenal have had a £15 million bid knocked back for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to The Express.
The Gunners will seek to offload Lacazette this summer in order to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid and must sign a cheaper replacement.
They believe that the France Under-21 man fits the bill but face a struggle with the Hoops to agree a fee.
‘We need him’ – Lacazette urges Arsenal to seal Aubameyang contract extension
Alexandre Lacazette has told Arsenal that they must ensure that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs a new deal with the club.
Man Utd ready to pull plug on Sancho
Red Devils to give up on Bundesliga ace
Manchester United are ready to give up on signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, The Star reports.
The Red Devils are unwilling to meet Dortmund's valuation of the player, with the German side holding out for £108 million ($138m), while United want to pay £80m.