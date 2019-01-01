Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt’s hopes of moving to the Premier League could be dashed because of his association with agent Mino Raiola, according the Mirror.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old but boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to do business with Raiola having fallen out with him following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's departure from Barcelona in 2011. Manchester United and Arsenal are also believed to be wary of dealing with the 51-year-old.

Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking De Ligt, who is widely expected to leave Ajax this summer.