Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Talented Man Utd duo to get new contracts

Steve Bruce is hoping to sign established Premier League players when the transfer window opens in January.

The Toon are sitting one spot above the relegation zone and have only scored six goals in their 10 league matches - a record only better than .

Bruce wants to have a conversation with owner Mike Ashley about particular targets when they pop up, The Shields Gazette reports.

"There's nothing wrong with an established Premier League player. If there is somebody like that, who can come and do a job, then let's have the conversation on each and every individual," Bruce said.