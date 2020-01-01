Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make Messi bid in January

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kepa desperate for loan move

2020-11-17T23:50:40Z

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is willing to take a pay cut to secure a loan move in January, reports The Sun

The Spaniard's lack of game time at Stamford Bridge has seen him fall down the pecking order for the national team and he's been told to find somewhere to play more minutes.

As such, Kepa is now open to a loan move and is even willing to accept a reduction in his £150,000-per-week salary. 

Jorginho could follow Sarri to next club

2020-11-17T23:40:45Z

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could join Maurizio Sarri at the manager's next club, claims the Italian's agent. 

"Jorginho has a personal and professional bond with the coach that is very strong. We’re waiting to see where Sarri goes, and if it’s a big club in Italy, Jorginho could follow him," Joao Santos told CalcioMercato

Sarri was sacked by Juventus earlier this year after one season in charge, following one season at Chelsea.

Suarez wanted four-year Barca deal

2020-11-17T23:25:34Z

Luis Suarez wanted a four-year deal to re-sign with Barcelona over the summer, claims TV3 via Marca

The Catalans were only willing to offer a two-year extension, however, with Suarez ultimately sold to Atletico Madrid

Man City to make Messi bid in January

2020-11-17T23:15:46Z

The Argentine star could leave Camp Nou in a matter of months

Manchester City are expected to make a move to sign Lionel Messi in January, according to The Sun

Barcelona are desperate for cash and could accept an offer as low as £50 million (€56m/$66m).

City, meanwhile, view signing Messi as a key way to convince Pep Guardiola to re-sign, with contract talks currently stalling. 

Fulham & West Ham circling for Wagner

2020-11-17T23:05:49Z

Philadelphia Union star Kai Wagner is wanted by both Fulham and West Ham, reports the Daily Mail

The 23-year-old left-back is valued at around £3.5 million and has previously played in the Bundesliga