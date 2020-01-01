Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Havertz prefers transfer to Real

No offers for Man Utd target Dembele, says Lyon coach
Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has stated the club have not received any offers for striker Moussa Dembele or midfielder Houssem Aouar.
Manchester United have shown an interest in Dembele as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explores options to strengthen his attack on a more permanent basis after securing a loan extension for Odion Ighalo.
Aouar, meanwhile, has been linked with Manchester City and Juventus, and Lyon’s sporting director Juninho Pernambucano recently acknowledged that both players could leave the club when the transfer window reopens.
Havertz prefers transfer to Real
German midfielder picks first choice destination
Kai Havertz would prefer to join Real Madrid if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer - according to Sport Buzzer.
The 21-year-old has also been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but La Liga holds greater appeal to him that the Premier League.
Leverkusen have already rejected a €100 million (389m/$113m) offer for Havertz from Madrid, who are now willing to include two players in any final deal.
Tottenham in talks to sign Meunier
Spurs closing in on Belgian defender
Tottenham are in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain defence Thomas Meunier - according to The Express.
Jose Mourinho has spoken to the 28-year-old to try and persuade him to join up with the north London outfit when he becomes a free agent this summer.
The Spurs boss wants Meunier to replace Serge Aurier, who has underperformed at right-back throughout the 2019-20 campaign.
Barca interested in Lazio's Luis Alberto
Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has emerged on Barcelona's transfer radar - according to Don Balon.
The Spanish champions are eager to bring in the 27-year-old this summer, but will have to fork out a fee of €50 million (£45m/$57m) to secure his services.
Alberto has scored five goals in 30 appearances for Lazio in 2019-20, and still has two years left to run on his current contract.
Juventus eyeing Chelsea duo Jorginho & Alonso
Juventus are eager to sign Chelsea duo Jorginho and Marcos Alonso this summer - as The Express reports.
The Bianconeri are considering offering two players plus cash for the pair, who both played under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge last season.
Juve could send Federico Bernardeschi and Adrien Rabiot to Chelsea in exchange for Jorginho and Alonso, as Sarri looks to make several changes to his squad at the Allianz Stadium.
Werner refuses to play Leipzig's UCL games ahead of Chelsea move
Timo Werner has indicated that he is unwilling to return to RB Leipzig in August in order to complete his side's Champions League run after Chelsea agreed to meet his buyout clause of £54 million ($68m) ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge next season.
The 24-year-old is due to complete the Bundesliga season in just 11 days' time, but he is not willing to come back and play in Europe despite Leipzig having reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time after their last-16 win over Tottenham.
UEFA wants to complete both the Champions League and Europa League in August once league seasons have been finished across the continent.
Man Utd looking at Bailey as Sancho alternative
Leverkusen star touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have identified Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey as a possible transfer target - according to The Mail.
The Red Devils see the 22-year-old winger as a more affordable option than Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who is being valued at around £100 million ($127m).
Bailey could be available for just £40 million ($51m) in the summer market, but he has only started nine league games for Leverkusen this season.
Havertz future still to be decided
Bayer Leverkusen are aware of the huge interest in Kai Havertz and are unsure what will happen regarding the Germany international’s future.
Havertz has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Bundesliga club and has been linked with a big-money move when the transfer window reopens.
Premier League trio Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all been credited with an interest in the recently-turned 21-year-old, while Real Madrid have also been mentioned as suitors.
Valladolid sign Sanchez permanently from Madrid
✍🏻💜 Agreement reached with @realmadriden for the transfer of Javi Sánchez. He signs until 2024. Congratulations!#pucela #RealValladolid pic.twitter.com/xzF54PZG7p— Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) June 16, 2020
Madrid want De Ligt to succeed Ramos at Bernabeu
Real Madrid want Matthijs de Ligt to replace Sergio Ramos when he calls time on his career at Santiago Bernabeu - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri won't sanction the 20-year-old's departure this summer, but the Blancos are ready to pay €100 million (£90m/$113m) for the defender should he become available in the near future.
Barca are also keeping an eye on De Ligt's progress at Juve, the club he joined from Ajax in a €75m (£67m/$85m) deal last July.
Saka contract a priority for Arsenal, says Arteta
Mikel Arteta has confirmed sorting out a new contract for Bukayo Saka is a priority for Arsenal alongside resolving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.
Saka has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Emirates Stadium and has made 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and supplying 10 assists.
He impressed as a makeshift left-back in the weeks leading up to the coronavirus lockdown, but is keen to revert to his more natural position on the left wing in the future.
Man Utd contact Willian's representatives
Red Devils keen on Chelsea midfielder
Manchester United have made contact with Chelsea midfielder Willian's representatives - according to France Football.
The Red Devils are interested in signing the Brazilian on a free transfer when his current contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer.
Barcelona have also been linked with Willian, who has spent the last seven years on Chelsea's books.
Bayern leading Havertz chase
Bayern Munich are well placed to win the race for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz - according to The Telegraph.
The German champions are hoping to bring in the 21-year-old for a fee within the region of £75 million ($95m) this summer.
Manchester City and Chelsea have also been linked with Havertz, who has scored 12 goals in 18 outings for Leverkusen in 2020.
Liverpool should've taken risk & signed Werner - Thompson
Timo Werner "would have improved" Liverpool, according to Phil Thompson, who says Jurgen Klopp should have taken a "risk" on the Chelsea-bound striker.
Werner's electrifying form for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season has not gone unnoticed among the world's elite clubs.
The likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the 24-year-old, but he hinted that the Premier League would be his ideal next destination in February.
Milan eager to bring in Jovic from Madrid
Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri are planning to offload a few players to raise funds for a potential summer swoop for the Serbian forward, who has endured a difficult first season at Santiago Bernabeu.
Madrid are ready to sanction Jovic's departure, but only if their €50 million (£45m/$57m) asking price is met.
Newcastle planning €55m swoop for Immobile
Newcastle are planning to launch a €55 million (£49m/$62m) bid for Lazio striker Ciro Immobile this summer - according to Calcio Mercato.
If a proposed Saudi-backed takeover goes through at St James' Park in the coming weeks, the Magpies want to bring in Serie A's top goalscorer.
Newcastle are prepared to offer Immobile €8 million per season, but Manchester United have also been linked with the 30-year-old forward.
Nantes sign Simon from Levante on permanent deal
🚨 @Simon27Moses reste nantais ! 🙂https://t.co/5KXRykvZpm— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) June 15, 2020
Marseille target Zenit ace Kuzyaev
Marseille are interested in signing Zenit St-Petersburg midfielder Daler Kuzyaev - according to L'Equipe.
The 27-year-old's current contract with the Russian club expires this summer, and the French outfit are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.
Valencia and Hoffenheim are also being linked with Kuzyaev, who is eager to keep playing in the Champions League.
PSG prioritise Milinkovic-Savic signing
Paris Saint-Germain will prioritise the signing of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The French champions have already seen a €60 million (£54m/$68m) bid for the 25-year-old rejected, but they are expected to come back with an improved offer.
However, PSG could yet face competition from Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United for Milinkovic-Savic's signature.
Man Utd and Barca among those in for Watford star
Manchester United are amogg the clubs in the chase to sign Watford defender Pervis Estupinan, reports La Razon.
Estupian has never made an appearance for Watford, having most recently joined Osasuna for his fourth loan spell away from the club.
Osasuna have an option to buy the Venezeualan outright but, if they don't, Man Utd and Barca are among those waiting to pounce.
Barcelona eye goalkeeper
Barcelona are pushing to sign goalkeeper Luis Maximiano from Sporting CP, reports A Bola.
Maximiano, who has also drawn interest from AC Milan, would be brought in as a backup to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as Neto is expected to be sold this summer.
The 21-year-old would be part of the club's long-term vision, with Barca hoping to develop the goalkeeper in the coming years.
Chelsea set to complete Werner deal this week
Chelsea will finalise the deal to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig this week, reports the Evening Standard.
The two clubs have smoothed out some lingering issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and are prepared to finalise terms of a transfer.
Werner is set to sign a five-year deal with Chelsea, who beat out the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to a deal.
'Sarri's exit angered me'
Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused Maurizio Sarri of forcing him into a change of management at Napoli.
The Napaoli chairman says that Sarri angered him with the manager's "tasteless excuse of money", while he also added that the club's replacement, Carlo Ancelotti, wasn't the right hire.
Sounders make pair of signings
The Seattle Sounders have signed Josh Atencio and Ethan Dobbelaere as homegrown players, the club announced.
Atencio joins the club after playing for the team's USL side, the Tacoma Defiance, while Dobeelaere turns professional after rising through the club's academy.
“Josh and Ethan are good young players who have performed well in training with the First Team when given the chance,” said Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. “I look forward to bringing them more into the fold and continuing to see them develop as professionals.
'Tonali wants to stay in Italy'
Sandro Tonali wants to continue his career in the Serie A next season, according to Brescia owner Massimo Cellino.
Tonali has been heavily linked with the likes of Juventus and Inter, while Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be among the suitors.
Leicester and Palace set to battle for Tarkowski
Leicester CIty and Crystal Palace will battle to sign James Tarkowski, reports the Mirror.
Brendan Rodgers has wanted to bring Tarkowski to Leicester since last summer, but was priced out of a move for the Burnley star.
Originally, Rodgers saw Tarkowski as an ideal Harry Maguire replacement, and he'll become even more vital if the Foxes secure a Champions League berth this season.
Man Utd eye Ndidi as Van de Beek alternative
Tolisso also watched by Reds
If Manchester United miss out on Donny van de Beek, the Red Devils will turn towards a Premier League midfielder.
According to the Express, Leicester City star Wilfried Ndidi will become the club's top target should they miss out on the Ajax star.
Should that fail as well, the club is also looking toward Bayern's Corentin Tolisso.
Cook set for OL Reign loan
Paris Saint-Germain's Alana Cook is set for a loan spell with OL Reign, reports the Athletic.
The U.S. women's national team defender will join the Reign for the NWSL Challenge Cup as the American league gets back underway.
Cook has made 10 appearances for PSG, earning her first USWNT call-up in October.