Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale wanted by two Chinese Super League teams

manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that they are still in talks with James Rodriguez over a potential transfer.

The Colombian has been the subject of a drawn out transfer saga this summer, with a move away from a more likely outcome than him remaining at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Napoli have been strongly linked with the 28-year-old this summer, and Ancelotti is in hot pursuit of the midfielder, saying: ""We're still talking for James, a player that I really like.

"I'm very attached to James, I rate him very highly and he can certainly improve our team."

Read more here on Goal!