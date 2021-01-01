Phil Jones is still in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Manchester United this season, according to ESPN.

The 29-year-old hasn't played for the Red Devils since January 2020 due to injuries, but he won't be sold before the transfer window closes.

Jones still has two years left on his current contract, and Solskjaer wants him to provide cover at the back as the 2021-22 campaign progresses.