Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter target Milinkovic Savic & Chiesa

The Spurs defender has claimed fictitious reports were made about him

Danny Rose is determined to put a summer of transfer speculation behind him and stressed that not everything that was said about his situation is true.

Despite being linked with moves away from Spurs in recent months, the international has made a strong start to the season and seems key to Mauricio Pochettino's immediate plans.

“It wasn't tough, it is what it is,” said the full-back, while on international duty with England. “Not everything that was publicised in the summer was entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don't want to focus on negativity at the minute.”

