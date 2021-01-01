Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus ready summer bid for Pogba

Man City to offer Aguero extension if he accepts wage drop
Sergio Aguero could extend his contract with Manchester City.
The Premier League side are still in the market for a long-term replacement for the Argentine, but they are open to giving him a 12-month extension, says The Daily Star.
But Aguero will have to take a significant pay cut if he is to remain at the club.
Ozil gives up part of salary to seal Arsenal exit
Mesut Ozil has agreed to forego part of his salary in order to leave Arsenal this month, according to The Sun.
The attacking midfielder has reached an agreement with the Gunners that will allow him to join Fenerbahce and he will say goodbye to his team-mates on Sunday before leaving the club for good.
Napoli drop Thauvin pursuit
Napoli have decided against making an offer for Marseille star Florian Thauvin.Il Mattino reports that the Seire A side have dropped their interest because the France international’s wage demands are too high.
Man City eye Haaland and Lukaku as Guardiola gets £200m to spend
Benfica star Nunez also on list of targets
Pep Guardiola will be given control of Manchester City’s investment in the squad this summer.
The Telegraph reports the coach will be given £200 million to spend on new players in the next transfer window.
City have already signed new centre-backs recently and will look to strengthen in other areas in the summer, with Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku on their list of potential targets.They are also eyeing Benfica star Darwin Nunez.
Juventus plot summer bid for Pogba
Red Devils won't let midfielder leave this season
Juventus will make a summer move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba Calciomercato reports.
The France international's agent said last month that he is unhappy at the club and wants to leave, but the Red Devils will not let him go during the season.
Juve are determined to bring him back, however, and will make a move at the end of the season.