Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea launch Mertens bid

Barca readying bid for Tonali
Barcelona are preparing an offer for 19-year-old Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali.
The Daily Mail reports the Catalans are gaining momentum in their pursuit of the Italian midfielder, with their latest offer sitting at £52 million (€59m/$64m).
Tonali has made 77 appearances for Brescia over the last three seasons, emerging as one of Europe's most talented midfielders.
Juve's Sandro and Chelsea's Emerson to swap clubs?
Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri is eyeing a reunion with Chelsea left-back Emerson and is preparing to send Alex Sandro in the opposite direction.
According to Tuttosport, the Blues want £22 million (€25m/$27m) for the their Brazilian defender, but Juve may use Sandro as a way to get their target without outlaying any money.
Sarr unfazed by speculation over Marseille future
Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr has stated that he is not paying attention to the transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club.
A number of European clubs that include Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and West Ham, are rumoured to be interested in securing the 28-year old of Senegalese and Guinean descent.
Chelsea make offer for Mertens
The Belgium international could be heading for Stamford Bridge
Napoli striker Dries Mertens could be on his way to Chelsea with the Premier League club starting discussions over a move.
After tying Olivier Giroud down with a one-year contract extension, the Blues are looking to add Belgian forward Mertens, whose contract at the Serie A club expires on July 1, the Daily Star reports.
The 32-year-old has 121 goals in more than 300 appearances for Napoli over the last seven seasons.
Woodward: Transfer market won't be 'business as usual' for Man Utd
Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has warned it may not be business as usual for his side in the summer transfer window and that speculation linking the club with players for hundreds of millions of pounds is "far from reality."
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still hoping to add new signings to his squad whenever the transfer window does open and the club continue to work on potential deals, but the economic impact of Covid-19 could result in reduced spending for United.
Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho is top of the transfer list and Harry Kane has been of interest as United look to replace Romelu Lukaku, who left for Inter last summer. However, talk of England captain Kane joining in a transfer of £200 million ($247m) has been dismissed.