Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is all set to leave his club for free next season as per Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Arsenal are linked with a move for the French defender along with other European clubs.
Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka is all set to leave his club for free next season as per Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Arsenal are linked with a move for the French defender along with other European clubs.
Chelsea are set to enquire about the availability of Inter star Denzel Dumfries.
Calciomercato reports the Blues are determined to beat Juventus to the signing of the Dutch right-back and will ask about what it will take to sign him in the coming months.
The two teams are set to enter talks about Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan at Inter from Chelsea.
Adrien Rabiot could be on his way out of Juventus in the near future.
The French midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and Calciomercato.it claims that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are considering offering him a way out of Turin.
Paris Saint-Germain will offer Sergio Ramos a contract extension, Le 10 Sport reports.
The veteran defender's contract expires at the end of the season but the Ligue 1 champions hope to convince him to stay.
Erik ten Hag is happy to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United in January, The Mirror reports.
The Portugal star has had a limited role at United this season and was dropped from the squad altogether for the clash against Chelsea on Saturday.
Ten Hag has decided he is willing to let the forward go if a club can be found for him.
Arsenal will have to pay around €35 million to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar, according to Calciomercato.
The Premier League side are one of the top candidates to sign the winger but the Ukrainian side will not let him go easily.