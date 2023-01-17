Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal, Man Utd & Newcastle in €150m Osimhen battle

Newcastle United have decided to extend Loris Karius' stay at the club despite his short-term contract running out, so that Karl Darlow can leave on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Karius signed as cover with Martin Dubravka on loan at Manchester United for the season, but he has since returned to the North East which left their goalkeeper department rather full.

However, there has been interest in Darlow from several Championship clubs. Should Karius sign an extension, it is anticipated Darlow would be allowed to leave.