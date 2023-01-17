𝙅𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙙-𝙖𝙣𝙙-𝙒𝙝𝙞𝙩𝙚 🔴⚪️— Loudoun United FC (@LoudounUnitedFC) January 17, 2023
Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal, Man Utd & Newcastle in €150m Osimhen battle
Summary
Loudoun United add Kwame Awuah
Wolves confirm signing of Pablo Sarabia
Wolves have confirmed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, with the winger signing a deal until 2025.
Mexico want Marcelo Bielsa as next national team coach
Mexico have made ex-Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa their top target as they conduct a search for Gerardo Martino's replacement, writes ESPN.
Any new El Tri coach will be asked to relocate to Mexico City and accept the presence of an advisory committee made up of former national team coaches.
Carrasco's agent confirms Barcelona link
Yannick Carrasco's potential move to Barcelona gained steam on Tuesday as his agent confirmed negotiations.
"We are talking ," Pini Zahavi told DH les Sports+. "The plan is to exchange Yannick for Depay. It's not concrete yet, I don't know if it can work, but negotiations are ongoing. Yannick likes this idea and he's a good player."
Everton prepare to approach Atalanta forward
Desperate to bolster their squad in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League, Everton are preparing an approach for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Serie A outfit are open to letting the Colombian leave the club, but would only consider a permanent deal.
Newcastle make goalkeeper department U-turn
Newcastle United have decided to extend Loris Karius' stay at the club despite his short-term contract running out, so that Karl Darlow can leave on loan, according to the Daily Mail.
Karius signed as cover with Martin Dubravka on loan at Manchester United for the season, but he has since returned to the North East which left their goalkeeper department rather full.
However, there has been interest in Darlow from several Championship clubs. Should Karius sign an extension, it is anticipated Darlow would be allowed to leave.
Wolves forward Silva set to cancel Anderlecht loan
Fabio Silva looks set to cut short his season-long loan at Anderlecht from Wolves, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.
He reports that a switch to PSV Eindhoven for the second half of the 2022-23 campaign now looks most likely.
Borussia Dortmund confirm Ryersson signing
Man City agree improved Alvarez contract
Manchester City and Julian Alvarez have already discussed and agreed to improve the terms of his contract, with the new deal taking effect in the coming weeks.
That's according to Veronica Brunati of Telemundo Deportes, who states that the new deal had already been planned before the World Cup, as a result of his performances in the first chunk of his debut season.
Firmino ready to snub Saudi Arabia offers
Spurs continue to push for Porro
Three PL clubs interested in Danjuma
Everton, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are eager to get Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports.
He is set to land in England on Wednesday and will not be involved in Thursday night's Copa del Rey encounter against Real Madrid.
Villa sell Guilbert to Strasbourg
- -
Southampton set sights on Villarreal's Jackson
Southampton are looking to sign Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson on a permanent deal, according to The Athletic.
The Yellow Submarine have set a €20m valuation of the 21-year-old and the Premier League outfit are now getting closer to an agreement. Aston Villa’s Danny Ings and Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo are also being considered as potential options.
Jackson has three goals and three assists across 24 matches in all competitions for Villarreal.
Liverpool keen to add Nunes in the summer
- -
Southampton looking at right-back options in January
Southampton are in the hunt for a right-back after an inury to Tino Livramento, according to Sky Sports News.
Luton’s James Bree, Celtic’s Josip Juranovic, and Tottenham’s Djed Spence are the options that they are looking at. Juranovic and Spence can be available on loan in January.
BVB set to sign Ryerson from Union Berlin
Arsenal consider Diaby after Mudryk snub
Arsenal are considering a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby after being beaten by Chelsea to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, according to Sky Germany.
Mikel Arteta is keen to add more firepower in attack and the 23-year-old is being considered as an option. Diaby has a contract with Leverkusen until 2025 and they value the player at €100million.
Gladbach reject Bayern bid for Sommer
Girona agree personal terms with Tsygankov
Palace keen on Chelsea's Gallagher
Crystal Palace are keen to sign Chelsea's Connor Gallagher, according to Sky Sports.
There is a possibility that the midfielder might leave Stamford Bridge this month, possibly on an initial loan, which has made Palace optimistic about their chances.
However, a final decision is yet to be made. Several reports have also linked Gallagher to Newcastle United.
Arsenal pursue West Ham's Rice
Arsenal are keen to sign Declan Rice in the summer and are also confident to beat Chelsea to the West Ham midfielder, according to The Guardian.
Mikel Arteta is a long-time admirer of Rice and wants the England international to strengthen his midfield. Rice has a contract with West Ham until 2024 with the option of extending it by another 12 months.
United set to discuss Pellistri future with agent
Conte's future is uncertain at Tottenham
Antonio Conte could leave Tottenham in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.
His contract expires in the summer and though the club have the option to extend it by one year it may not be exercised if the Lilly Whites do not show improvements in the second half of the season.
Spurs have won just three of their previous nine Premier League matches which has further increased the pressure on the Italian manager.
Arsenal move on the cards for Torres?
Barca to beat Real Madrid to Prestianni signing (Sport)
Barcelona are close to signing Velez rising star Gianluca Prestianni, according to Sport.
The Catalan side will pay €3 million to trigger the 16-year-old's release clause to snap him up and beat Real Madrid to the signing.
Juventus prioritise Smalling signing
Juventus are eager to sign Chris Smalling in a free transfer this summer.
Tuttosport reports the Turin side are in the hunt for an experienced centre-back to boost their defence and see the Roma player as an ideal signing.
Conte's future at Tottenham in doubt
Antonio Conte's future as Tottenham head coach has come under question amid the team's inconsistent run of form.
According to the Daily Mail, the Italian has come under pressure at Spurs as the club's bosses are reluctant to trigger their option to extend his contract by 12 months.
Arsenal, Man Utd & Newcastle in £133m Osimhen battle (Il Mattino)
The battle to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli is heating up. with three Premier League teams in the race to land him.
Il Mattino reports that Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle are all in the picture to sign the attacker, but they will have to pay around £133 million.
Napoli are eager to keep him but will have a hard time convincing him to extend his contract beyond its current 2025 expiry date, while he has told his agents that he does not want to hold renewal talks with the club until June.
Danjuma offered to Liverpool & Spurs (Relevo)
Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma has been offered to Liverpool and Tottenham as he looks to organise a January move.
Relevo reports that the player's agent has reached out to the Premier League duo as well as West Ham to offer his services. So far, however, only Everton and Bournemouth have come in with offers to take him on loan.
- -
Nottingham Forest sign £16m Danilo
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of midfielder Danilo from Brazilian side Palmeiras.
Danilo has signed a deal that runs until 2029 and Forest are reported to be paying £16 million to get him.