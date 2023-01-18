Danjuma has been in England and France to look at his options. There is also registered interest from Italy and Holland 🟡 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2023
Player and his representatives sees the loan spell as key to his career — they want to consider all reasonable options before making a decision. pic.twitter.com/oRSbhvtmOH
Danjuma assesses transfer options
Burton unveil Moon
David Moyes is on the brink of being sacked by West Ham and could be replaced by Rafa Benitez amid an unexpected relegation battle.
West Ham are "agonising" over the future of Moyes, writes The Telegraph, and will give him a final opportunity to turn the season around on Saturday against Everton.
Mykhailo Mudryk reportedly accepted a surprisingly low wage package at Chelsea that ranks below several fringe players.
GOAL explains why that happened and how it relates to the Blues' new salary strategy.
Tottenham bid for Pedro Porro
Ex-Arsenal star Mana Iwabuchi signs with Spurs
Barcelona have sealed a deal worth up to €4 million to send forward Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid.
There had been debate over whether Atletico Madrid would need to pay a fee considering the forward is set to be a free agent this summer, but the Blaugrana ultimately convinced them to do so.
Brentford announce Jensen extension
Blackpool sack Appleton
Blackpool have sacked manager Michael Appleton.
"Blackpool Football Club has today relieved Michael Appleton of his duties as Head Coach," they wrote in a statement on their official website. "Assistant Head Coach David Kerslake will also be leaving with Michael. The Club would like to thank Michael and David for their efforts during their time at Bloomfield Road and wish them all the best for the future.
"The Club hope to be able to announce a new Head Coach in the coming days."
Leicester bid for Kristiansen confirmed
Leicester City's bid for Victor Kristiansen has been confirmed by Copenhagen.
"Negotiations are currently underway between the parties, and there is no certainty that an agreement will be reached," wrote Copenhagen in an official statement.
The 20-year-old Danish player primarily plays as a left-back but also has wide midfield experience.
Chelsea and Man Utd set to rival Spurs for Raya
No agreement yet between Bayern & Gladbach for Sommer
Memphis Depay has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in January but Xavi insists that he still counts on the Dutch forward.
"I'm going to speak with Memphis Depay today to see if he wants to leave or not, to see what he wants to do. I count on Memphis for everything. Of course, it's not an easy situation when you don't play," he stated.
Atletico Madrid are in pole position to sign Depay with a swap deal with Yannick Carrasco also not being ruled out.
Messi yet to receive any proposal from Al-Hilal
Man Utd in talks to sign Fulham's Mbabu
Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham right-back Kevin Mbabu to bolster their defence, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The player has made just six appearances in the Premier League for the Cottagers. Alongside United, Italian side Monza are also being touted as his next possible destination.
Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli remains confident that they can sign Azzedine Ounahi from Angers.
“We are optimistic, the player is talented, but right now we are concentrated on the team and what happens on a daily basis,” Giuntoli told Sport Mediaset.
Leeds United and Aston Villa are ready to compete with Napoli for the Moroccan and might outbid the Serie A outfit's €25m offer.
Arsenal interested in Fresneda
Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Ivan Fresneda and can bid for the Real Valladolid player, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are also interested in the right back who has a contract with the Spanish outfit until June 2025. It has been reported that there is a release clause in his contract which stands at around £25m.
City on the verge of signing Perrone from Velez
Southampton are interested in signing Lecce midfielder Morten Hjulmand and are preparing a bid of €11m, according to Gianluca di Marzio.
The 23-year-old has made 16 appearances in Serie A this season and has a contract until the summer of 2024.
Atletico Madrid are interested to sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona and the player's camp believes that €5m will be enough to persuade the Blaugrana to let go of the Dutch forward, according to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti.
It has been reported that a swap deal, with Yannick Carrasco going the other way, is also on the cards.
Balde and Pena to sign new contracts at Barcelona
Nottingham Forest are interested to sign Paris Saint-Germain keeper Kaylor Navas, with Dean Henderson facing a spell on the sidelines through injury, according to The Athletic.
Fellow Premier League rivals, Bournemouth, have also been linked with the Costa Rican who has fallen down the pecking order in Paris. Moreover, Al-Nassr, are also preparing a bid to lure him to Riyadh and reunite the keeper with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.
Milan pushing Leao to sign new deal
Steven Gerrard is set to miss out on the Poland job due to his lack of managerial experience on the international stage.
The former Aston Villa manager was being considered as a candidate to replace Czeslaw Michniewicz. But Cezary Kulesza has revealed that the new manager has previous international experience which puts Gerard out of the equation.
"The candidate is from abroad. I would like the decision to be made today or tomorrow, but it depends on the other party. The most important criterion was whether he had previously led a national team," he stated to RMF FM.
West Ham are keen to sign Harry Maguire on loan from Manchester United, according to Mirror.
The England international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and feels a move away will help to revive his career.
The Irons have also shortlisted Senegal international Formose Mendy, who has a contract with Lens until 2025.
Napoli set to sign goalkeeper Gollini on loan
Simeone cools De Paul transfer speculation
Arsenal are on alert as Chelsea consider moving away from Raheem Sterling in favour of wingers Christian Pulisic and Mykhailo Mudryk, claims Fichajes, and the Gunners are excited about a move for a player they targeted last summer.
Sterling is currently injured but could emerge as a potential signing for Mikel Arteta in six months.
Salzburg loan out Piatkowski
Dortmund make Julian Ryerson signing official
Ocampos returns to Sevilla after Ajax loan cut short
Antonio Conte has asked Tottenham's board to be more transparent with its transfer strategy and compared the quiet approach with Serie A clubs.
"In England, there is a bad habit that there is only the coach to speak and to explain," Conte told reporters. "I have never seen the club or sporting director [in England] come here to explain the strategy and vision of the club. In Italy for example, before every game there is a person from the club who has to go before the media and answer every question.
Barcelona are keen on signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer after his Manchester City contract runs out, reports The Telegraph.
The Blaugrana are also eyeing Chelsea N'Golo Kante, but they view Gundogan as a more attainable target.